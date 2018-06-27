The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, June 21
Buchanan, Katelyn Hope, 22, 49 Sweetwater Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FV, housed for cruelty to children, simple battery FVA.
Hunter, Michael Lee, 38, 853 Woody Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving while license or revoked, failure to maintain lane.
Kellum, Stacy Sue, 45, 1404 US Highway 41 North, Calhoun, arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
Miller, Jamie Nicole, 41, 1974 Red Cut Road, Crandell, arrested and charged with burglary.
Patrick, Malcolm Kendreal, 23, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Ragsdale, Kenneth Neil, 51, 299 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 56, 210 Rolling Acres 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness.
Anderson, Rachel Elizabeth, 39, 316 Cedarhill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, following too closely, open container.
Ingle, Jefferey Arron, 23, 413 Hyde Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended, tail lights.
Piedra, Guadalupe Camacho, 46, 620 Mason Road SE, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while unlicensed, speeding.
Ragsdale, Preston Neil, 21, 299 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Rojas-Hernandez, Maria Guadalupe, 37, 117 Monkeys Loop NW, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane.
Friday, June 22
Cochran, Misty Dawn, 40, 215 C Hasty Road, Rome, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA
McDaniel, Bradley Scott, 31, 819 US Highway 411, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Turner, Danny Edward, 51, 248 Quail Hollow Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Blalock, Nathan Tyler, 19, 288 Hanover Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Spurgeon, Belinda May, 37, 107 Ford Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Saturday, June 23
Ashley II, Emmett William, 20, 4444 E Nance Springs Road S, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, maximum limits.
Buttrum, Curtis Darrell, 48, 551 Folsom Road SE, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated stalking, tag light.
Cannon, Stacey Brian, 46, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, crossing guard lines with drugs.
Monroe, James Charles, 48, 211 Forest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Palmer, Gerald Allen, 37, 1244 Rome Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sims, Mark Lee, 22, 1793 Carter Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for false information, open container.
Alayon, Willis Alfonso, 37, 4891 Tanglewood Drive, Cleveland, TN, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane.
Broome, Kaylan Nacole, 18, 243 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of alcohol under 21.
Daniel, Robert Clayton, 24, 207 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault FVA.
Linton, Lane Michael, 18, 501 Center Drive, Lafayette, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, improper plates, improper u-turn, no insurance, use of tag to conceal identity.
Talledo-Garcia, Rodolfo Monfredo, 26, 327 Langston Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid license.
Sunday, June 24
Boswell, John Franklin, 43, 277 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Costillo, Jeff Allan, 30, 8860 Lincoln Street, Blaine, MN, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery; intimidation; taking control of substance.
Detherage, Brian Paul, 40, 200 S. Line Street 514, Calhoun, arrested and charged with harassing phone calls.
Fields, Michael Shane, 46, 1235 US 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
McFarland, William Gabriel, 39, 221 Wexford, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass.
Quiroz, William Blake, 29, 442 Fog Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Scott, Leonard Dale, 36, 109 Jeep Street Apt. #7, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Stevens, Russell Claude, 29, 164 Ridge Crest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address to LEOs, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Trejo-Silva, Irving Alejandro, 30, 137 Cherokee Drive Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FV.
Alfonso, Jonathan, 28, 2389 SW 36 Avenue, Miami, FL, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Pinyan, William Scott, 30, 457 Garersion Tr., Canton, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, endangering a child, maximum limits.
Quero, Dianna, 30, 1781 NW 18th Avenue, Miami, FL, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Ramos, Christina, 35, 205 Walnut Ridge Road, Canton, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits.
Sandoval, Gustavo Bernardi, 38, 205 Walnut Ridge Road, Canton, arrested by GSP and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Torres, Maria Ovelia, 66, 1172 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required; surrender of prior licenses.