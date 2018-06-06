The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, May 31
Brown, Shane Caleb, 37, 289 Lexington Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Burchett, Randall Lee, 52, 148 Devonwood Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Carter, Arthur Edwin, 57, 528 Oak Crest Lane, Hixson, TN, arrested and held for other agency.
Cochran, Jeremy Lamar, 48, 134 Riverbend Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for concealing vehicle with improper tag, no license, red light on vehicle.
Hall, Travis Avery, 24, 104 Ivy Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving with suspended license, no insurance, seatbelt violation.
Hendershott, Gary Lynn, 64, 2015 North Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL, arrested and charged with exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person & resident; obstruction, theft by taking.
Friday, June 1
Askew, Joshua Lasha, 37, 153 Lewis Barrett Boulevard, Rome, arrested for bench warrant.
Contrevas, Osmar Augusto, 39, 133 Chance Drive, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault FVA, simple battery FV, terroristic threats and acts FVA.
Crowe, Gary William, 33, 23 Oakbrook Road, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Denton, Deyonna Dee, 39, 263 5th Street Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged with forgery, identity theft, theft by deception.
Hutcheson, Michael Simeon, 36, 548 Johnson Road SE, Adairsville, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Nichols, Anthony Lamar, 36, 82 Waylon Circle NW, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Pass, Aaron Cody, 27, 313 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery.
Peace, Chad Eugene, 30, 160 Brown Circle, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Shelp, Courtney Alexis Elizabeth, 19, 211 Mark Grove Avenue, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Washington, Daniel Tyrice, 30, 204 Harrison Road, Rome, arrested and charged with aggravated assault against LEO when engaged on official duty, driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of LEOs, probation violation.
Dean, Brandy Nicole, 31, 421 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with reckless conduct, simple battery FV.
Wall, Jennifer Lynn, 35, 932 Bray Road SW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Saturday, June 2
Higgins, Amber Elizabeth, 28, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary.
Poole, Michael Anthony, 53, 5476 Calhoun Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation.
Price, Wendell Cornelius, 39, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, windshields and windshield wiper requirements.
Terc, Rhonda Lynn, 35, arrested by GSP and charged with obstruction of officers.
Garcia, Marlon Binicio, 22, 200 Cove Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to obey traffic devices, suspended license.
Ray, Micheal Edward, 42, 1249 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Sanchez, Stephanie Modesta, 21, 207 Nike Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Sunday, June 3
Dean, Brandy Nichole, 31, 1442 N Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Printup, Franklin Tyrone, 53, 261 Newtown Road NE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Sherwood, Kenneth Richard, 30, 24 Cade Road NW, Adairsville, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty upon striking fixture, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, loitering or prowling, maximum limits, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, theft by receiving stolen property, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Welch, Mark Wayne, 47, 375 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, obstruction of officers, purchase/possession/control, sound volume within motor vehicle.
Tehrani, Esar R., 29, 141 Estoria Street, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Thomas, Kimberly Whitney, 45, 3291 Balmorac Drive, Atlanta, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, improper U turn, no ins.