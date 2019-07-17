The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times prints on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Thursday, July 11
Claude David Anderson, 53, of 507 Elliot Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, a probation violation and a bench warrant.
Megan Danielle Blair, 27, of 663 Camelot Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Aron Feagin, 23, of 2094 Pleasant Hill, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substances act and a probation violation.
Joey Brandon Hardy, 27, of 205 Windy Hill Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking (misdemeanor).
Malinda Gail Ingle, 49, of 2756 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Jeremy Allen Burns, 36, of 305 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Brian Rader, 43, of 1005 School House Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Friday, July 12
Treena Laveece Biddix, 50, of 242 Windy Hill Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with perjury false report of a crime.
Kristy Lane King, 32, of 276 Dairy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Saturday, July 13
Sarah Cheyenne Dyer, 20, of 3439 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substances act.
Donnie Lee Mulkey, 57, of 1502 Augusta Drive, Unit 2, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
Leslie Bryette Pack, 38, of 1097 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a probation violation.
Shawna Lee Pennington, 52, of 1136 Gum St, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a tail light violation.
Robert Kirk Walding, 34, of 1136 Gum St, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and open container.
Breanna Cheyenne Brooks, 22, of 3507 Lower Gordon Springs Road, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license and no lights at night.
Darvin Antonio Lopez, 34, of 131 Victor St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Tammy Gordon Whitmore, 50, of 188 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and safety restraint violation (under 8 years of age).
Sunday, July 14
Jacob Elbert Gregory, 22, of 212 Courtney Circle, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and a tail light violation.
Jorge Manuel Garcia Fortes, 59, of 102 Aurora Lane, Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no insurance.
Anthony Mark Hall, 22, of 68 Secret Garden Lane, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, July 15
Anthony Wayne Blanchard, 46, of 206 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Tommy Lofton Carpenter, 44, of 215 E. Springdale Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Mark Anthony Hendrix, 32, of 876 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a tail light violation.
Matthew Curtis Jones, 39, of 1285 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in original container and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Amber Nicole Knasinski, 39, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false report of a crime and a probation violation.
Harry Roy Lupold, 51, of 250 Owens Gin Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Hannah Caitlyn Elrod, 26, of 594 Edison St., Menlo, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Christian Blake England, 20, of 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with following too closely, hit and run, no insurance and too fast for conditions.
Maria Rutiava Gutierrez, 38, of 6388 Nicklesville Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license, no insurance and operating a vehicle without current plate.
Christopher Brent McGuire, 40, of 2005 S. Line St., APT 214, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.