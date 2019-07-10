The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times prints on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Thursday, July 4
Carlita Susan Lamb, 31, of 354 Spring Valley Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, disorderly conduct, DUI, headlights violation and a safety belt violation.
Edgbert Arlington Olson, 57, of 273 Clairmount Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, improper lane change, no insurance and a suspended license.
Jose A. Zarate, 30, of 167 Emory St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with open container, driving without a license, brake light and turn signals require and affixing tint to windows or windshields.
Sunday, July 7
Jody Mark Miller, 49, of 197 Spencer Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of simple battery.
Joseph Grady Wigley, 20, of 191 A Webber Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and license required.
Monday, July 8
Johnathan Ray Merritt, 23, of 504 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Robert Blake Russell, 28, of 112 Riverview Drive, APT 20, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking.
Larry Eugene Ellis Jr., 31, of 3116 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.