The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times prints on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Friday, June 28
Daniel James Arnold Jr., 51, of 3799 Lum Ave., Kingland, Arizona, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving without a valid license, driving on a central turn lane, giving a false name, open container, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor) and theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
Michael Shane Jones, 38, of 352 Erwin Hill Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with identity theft and financial transaction card fraud.
Sunday, June 30
Jeffery Arron Ingle, 24, of 227 Gaines Road S.E., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Monday, July 1
Xyleah Billie Tutt, 31, of 181 Shaw Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation and influencing a witness.