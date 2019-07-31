Friday, July 26
Leonard Jevon Baker, 47, of 231 Brookline Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent.
Chelsey Hope Easterwood, 18, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Bobby Gene King Jr., 56, of 524 Church St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
Owen Nayib Mendez, 18, of 106 Dorsey St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, contributing to delinquency, no license on person, open container violation, reckless driving and underage possession of alcohol.
Brandon Scott Silvers, 29, of 911 Thorton St., Lafayette, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the sale of methamphetamine.
Michael Wayne Streeter, 57, of 193 Herrington Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and simply assault.
Chad Lee Witte, 46, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing.
Saturday, July 27
Denise M. Farmer, 43, of 4703 Metro Park Lane, Hixon, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI – drugs.
Pamela Nicole Goodwin, 28, of 362 Defoor Road, Nickelsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Melissa Ann Grant, 39, of 2123 Merlin Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with marijuana possession-less than one ounce and possession of cocaine.
Tammy Denise Hall, 55, of 376 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – false name, date of birth.
Joshua Dwight Hunter, 32, of 1289 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license expired, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, theft by taking-felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor.
Cassidy Brooke Smith, 31, of 4109 Hooker Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with marijuana-possession less than one ounce and possession of cocaine.
Brooklynn Nichelle Willbanks, 19, of 108 Perry St., Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no tag light, possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.
Camden Blake Dupree, 20, of 150 Frix Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to maintain lane and underage consumption.
Kiva Victoria Eaton, 36, of 151 Tillman Terrace, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheiff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a red light.
Cody Warren Lomax, 20, of 1112 Old Boone Ford, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Sunday, July 28
Eric Donald Fox, 54, of 214 Wilson St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department for battery (FVA).
Devante Fitzgerald Hamilton, 25, of 152 Hanover Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: hands free and suspended license).
Joshua Santana, 24, of 651 Pine St,, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Tiffany Lauren Bailey, 29, of 2765 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana-less than one ounce.
Dominique Marie Grasso, 24, of 1000 Watermark Place, Columbus, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a DUI and license plate display.
Jessica Shaina Harris, 21, of 40 Shoreline Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a DUI.
Brian Ruben Jacobo, 18, of 131 Pin Dale Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI – drug, marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
Jose Noe Majano-Saravia, 23, of 297 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance and no license.
Ambrasio Santiago, 35, of 757 Hall Memaral Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while unlicensed and wind shield violation.
Elise Nicole Tompkins, 25, of 121 Foster Ave., Apt. A, Dallas, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Monday, July 29
9
Rita Faye Akins, 52, of 3519 Dews Pond Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity theft.
Demitrich Lamont Carey, 38, of 180 Davis Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and sentenced with battery (FVA), criminal damage property in the second degree, and 911 call.
Nicoyia Jawan Lawrence, 34, of 743 Burnett Ferry Road, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: suspended license and no insurance).
Jeremy Dakota Moon, 28, of 4041 Rolling Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing FVA and simple battery FVA.
Ronald William Talley, 33, of 3519 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and identity theft.
Kara Nicole Wilson, 23, of 300 Larkspur Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing.
William Davis Miller, 18, of 4004 Garden Circle, Acworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI drugs and tail lights.