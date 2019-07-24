The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Thursday, July 18
Nicke Nicole Brooks, 29, of 164 Allen Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Brian Scott Dye, 49, of 5141 Highway 411 N.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license required (surrender of prior licenses).
Crystal Dawn Garmon, 33, of 250 Holbrook Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Brodix Waybe Oree, 23, of 1476 Firetower Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery against a person who is 65 years old or older or is pregnant and simple assault-family violence.
McKenzie Kip Simpson, 39, of 328 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, was arrested by probation officers and charged with a parole violation.
Dayton Kyle Stephens, 23, of 212 Scott Drive S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery-family violence act.
Chad Lee Witte, 46, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Friday, July 19
Susan Amber Butler, 39, of 4590 Fairmount Highway 1104, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Peggy Melinda Cochran, 39, of 705 W. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Tyler James Erwin, 24, of 107 Mill Stone Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false report of a crime, unlawful conduct during a 991 call/contact with 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Steven Paul Hyland, 34, of 154 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Mary Elizabeth Keeney, of 129 Main St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Michael Brian Mascia, 46, of 830 Lovers Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of family violence order.
Jasmine Mercedes York, 30, of 27129 Gateway Drive, 30, of 27129 Gateway Drive, Farmington Hills, Michigan, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Saturday, July 20
Kimberly Eden Adams, 30, of 112 Riverview Drive, APT 27, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers, public drunkenness and terroristic threats and acts.
Brice Lamar Bradley, 33, of 100 Cliff View Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Steve Daniel Jimenez-Soloranzo, 25, of 384 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery-family violence.
Megan Danielle Pack, 27, of 663 Camelot Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs to be kept in the original container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Genaro Rodriquez-Estrada, 49, of 384 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery-family violence act.
Wesley Eugene Self, 35,of 16 Indian Trace Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Monday, July 21
Kaylan Nacole Broome, 20, of 625 Martin Luther King Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Roy Daniel Burnett, 49, of 105 Rountree Road, Grover, North Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, improper lane change, maximum limits (84 in 70), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and reckless driving.
Joshua Matthew Hoek, 26, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Eugene Spencer Cox, 41, of 276 Cherokee Place S.E., Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Gregory Lee Newberry, 47, of 4945 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits (71 in 55).
Ordundo Mora Raymundo, 35, of 130 Orange Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, license required, maximum limits, open container and reckless driving.