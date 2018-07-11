The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, July 5
Bahr-Orellana, Ada Alicia, 44, 203 Wilson Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction.
Barker, Jacob Lee, 20, 17 Lucille Road, Cartersville, arrested and charged with DUI-drugs, headlight requirement, license to be exhibited, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Brewitz, Matthew Charles-Vought, 29, 167 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Wilson, Emily Denise, 38, 118 Honeysuckle Vine Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with battery.
Bartlett, Jennifer Emma, 31, 1702 Stennit Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Brown, Logan Anderson James, 29, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding.
Clark, Jessica Nichole, 32, 80 Old Field Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for Gilmer County.
Gilbert, Brian Lamar, 29, 128 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Kenemore, Joshua Michael, 27, 152 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and held for other agency.
Kirkland, Quanice Giovanni, 26, 400 Pharr Road, Atlanta, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.
Friday, July 6
Cook, Chad Larue, 34, 238 Webberdale Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with theft by deception, theft by taking.
Kilgore, Shaun Wayne, 37, 626 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Little, Kayla Eugena, 26, 343 Christian Drive, Talking Rock, arrested by FPD and charged with probation violation.
Martinez, Odillio Cobon, 37, 119 Colony Drive, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Martinez-Galloway, Charlene Evette, 49, 168 Holly Hills Drive NE, arrested for bench warrant.
Pack, Lisa Lee, 22, 100 Metter Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking.
Starr, Timothy Lee, 47, PO Box 321, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for terroristic threats.
Swafford, Christopher William, 442 Baxter Road SE, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, probation violation.
Talley, Dustin Matt, 23, 125 King Street North, Resaca, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Abdel’Hameed, Jr, Ibn’nidal, 26, 277 Freeman Ferry Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for speeding, suspended license.
Patterson, Amber Lynne, 20, 240 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no seatbelt, suspended license.
Rezac, Charles Albert, 50, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Ventura-Alonzo, Roderico, 21, 1430 Kanawha Street, Hyattsville, arrested by CPD and housed for improper turn, no insurance, no license.
Walker, Christina Lyn, 42, 161 N. Dale Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Saturday, July 7
Beatenbo, Crystal Dawn, 39, 784 Franklin Road SW, Plainville, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Charles, Justin Lee, 23, 279 Kings Pointe Drive SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Fowler, Joseph Lamar, 32, 217 Parker Road, Calhoun, arrested for DUI, bond surrender, bench warrant.
Gibbs, Matthew David, 45, 504 Flagstone Way, Acworth, arrested by GSP and charged with driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, DUI.
McKinney, Shamond Marquis, 465 Red Bud Lane, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Moore, Gary Lamar, 45, 348 Whipporwill Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for safety belts, suspended license.
Strong, Paul Michael, 34, 364 Riverview Drive, Resaca, arrested and housed for RPD for pedestrian under the influence.
Tye, Caroline Elizabeth, 21, 210 Lakecrest Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license.
Sunday, July 8
Black, Joshua Lee, 31, homeless, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
McClendon, Tony Wayne, 50, 105 Burnette Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with child support.
Padron, Katharine Andrea, 31, 21 Goodyear Avenue, arrested by FPD and charged with failure to appear.
Smith, Richard Lee, 44, 1114 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wesley, Benjamin Earl Carlos, 34, 1375 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Cox, Gregory David, 28, 461 Buck Boulevard, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness, public indecency.
Denmark, Jacalyn Anna, 32, 361 Goat Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to use turn signal, improper right turn.
Lay, Jourdan Phillip, 31, 415 Possum Valley, Marynardville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Maddox, Ashley Lynn, 27, 1093 School House Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Poarch, Cassidy Cheyenne, 23, 217 Gordon Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and housed for DUI, speeding.
Reyes, Solidad, 40, 249 Jones Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for child restraint, child seatbelt, no insurance, no license.
Trejo-Silva, Irving Alejandro, 30, 137 Cherokee Drive Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake lights, failure to obtain a GA drivers license, no insurance.
Vega-Guerrero, Rudit, 22, 147 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance, tag light.