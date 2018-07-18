The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, July 12
Abernathy, Heather Danielle, 26, 92 Church Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Avery, Tori Laquetta, 21, 220 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false report of a crime, false statements and writings.
Helton, BJ, 34, 86 Echota 3rd Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, loitering or prowling, obstruction of officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Patterson, Jarrod David Nathaniel, 25, 100 Spring Dale Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Payne, Tyler Corbin, 27, 1605 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Poole, Buren Nicholas, 30, 1010 Brackett Ridge Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sanford, Monty Lamar Allen, 44, 292 Royal Oak Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Trejo-Cruz, Kristi Loueinda, 36, 300 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear, probation violation.
Wimpey, Christopher Robin, 51, 1099 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery, simple battery FVA.
Greene, Tiffany Angelique, 25, 5458 Nicklesville Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for seatbelt, suspended license.
Hall, Caroline Danielle, 27, 4952 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Friday, July 13
Anderson, Kayla Michelle, 21, 653 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, arrested for bench warrant.
Ashford, Darrell, 33, 433 S. King Street, Murfreesboro, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Baker, Stephen Michael, 63, 716 Highway 53 E, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Barnes, George Wesley, 35, 126 Francis Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dean, Brandy Nichole, 31, 1442 N. Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Dorsey, Dejanae Leeche, 22, 2524 Elsmere Street, Dayton, arrested for bench warrant.
Franks, Billy Joe, 28, 2339 Coley Farm Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with open container, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation.
Pangle, Hershel Temples, 40, 212 Daisy Street, Resaca, arrested and charged as fugitive from justice.
Paul, Kelsey Alexandra, 20, Dalton, Gen Del, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with open container violation.
Pope, Savon Patrick, 25, 2524 Elsmere Avenue, Dayton, OH, arrested for bench warrant.
Puntervold, William Brandon, 19, 335 Sherwood Forest Road, Ringgold, arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Bolton, Jarrett Morgan, 34, 102 Powell Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Franco, Santiago Alberto, 34, 439 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Harlan, Barry Thomas, 59, 475 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, using tag to conceal identity of vehicle.
Hyer, Darryl Arthur, 34, 700 Autumn Ct. Apt. #4, Dalton, arrested and charged with concealing identity of vehicle, cracked windshield, driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lights.
Longrie, Taylor Christian, 20, 3651 State Highway 38, Grand Rapids, MN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Perry, Monique Nasstascia, 22, 4061 Fox Hunt Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, no insurance, suspended drivers license.
Saturday, July 14
Herron, Marjorie Ann, 55, 193 Maudlin Way, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with probation violation.
O’Neil, Jeffrey A, 58, 10012 Oak Grove Road, Louisville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, maximum limits, open container.
Smith, Michael Corinth, 52, 205 Windy Hill Lane, Fairmount, arrested and held for other agency.
Burgess, Emily Jean, 37, 203 Salacoa Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Chitwood, Jamerson Wade, 39, 1315 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Gutierrez, Robein, 37, 143 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, duty upon striking fixture, license required; surrender of prior licenses, too fast for conditions.
Hurst, Joseph Wesley, 28, 719 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Montano, Felix Gilbert, 38, 424 B Johnson Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Smith, Tylee Marvin, 19, 2924 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Stella, John Dalton, 33, 103 Bryant Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Sunday, July 15
Blair, Anthony Phillip, 43, 149 Johnson Road, Talking Rock, arrested and charged as fugitive from justice.
Grooms, Ashlan Leann, 19, 325 Columbus Circle Apt. 56, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery FV.
Hunt, Crystal Michelle, 37, 320 Forrest Heights Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI.
McCord, Reginald Ulyssess, 48, Atlanta, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address to LEO, going inside guardline with weapon, liq. or drugs, loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sellers, Curtis Levern, 63, 103 Wilson Avenue SW, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Greeson, Anglie Lea, 42, 734 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, leaving scene of accident, no insurance, too fast for conditions.
Richards, John Robert, 46, 114 Brook Stone Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, no insurance, tag lights required.