The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, June 28
Branen, Valerie Darlene, 51, 795 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle, probation violation.
Gates, Thomas Wittier, 61, 153 Russell Hill Road NW, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property.
Johnson, Rodney Eugene, 37, 107 Oak Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/control of methamphetamine.
Patterson, Jessica Nicole, 28, 2667 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, no proof of insurance, open container, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, theft by receiving stolen property.
Potts, Jessica Lee, 38, 292 Langston Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for VOP.
Russell, Jennifer Denise, 50, 3069 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV, disorderly conduct.
Wright, Victoria Lynn, 56, 216 Bradley Road SE, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Obrien, John Whitney, 60, 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for 60 days to change license, DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Rader, Susan Theresa, 45, 127 Drummond Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license, headlights, no insurance.
Whittier, Brandon James, 34, 433 Peach Tree Apt. 6, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, maximum limits.
Friday, June 29
Acevedo, Jacqulion Yesenia, 18, 106 Fox Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Gaddis, Steven Gary, 45, 107 Middle Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Hamilton, Devante Fitzgerald, 24, 1532 Hanover Circle, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Lofton, Kevin Dewayne, 40, 986 Barker Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address to LEOs.
Martinez, Odillio Cobon, 37, 119 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass FVA, simple assault FVA.
Reynolds, Timothy Mark, 50, 5335 East 2nd Street, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Trussell, Jessie Shane, 25, 39 Spearman Road, Buchanan, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 56, 210 Rolling Acres 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Becker, Nicole Jean, 28, 50 Gertrude Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and held for bartow county.
Saturday, June 30
Bell, Vicki Nicoli, 45, 1238 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with public safety warrant.
Desmond, Andrew Alvin, 26, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Purvis, Lawrence Spencer, 27, 1306 Underwood Street #21, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Aguilar-Hernandez, Antonio, 43, 5555 Roswell Road Apt. 68, Atlanta, arrested and charged with following too closely, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Ramos, Wilfredo Antonio, 26, 124 Summerfield Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Serritt, Jason Charles, 36, 291 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, following too closely.
Sunday, July 1
Browning, Brittney Danielle, 32, 4 Roseway Circle, Rome, arrested and charged with theft by deception, theft by taking.
Irvin, Michael Lance, 36, 199 Koa Boulevard, Ringgold, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Wilkins Jr, Michael Anthony, 33, 2105 Blacksford Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI.
Williams, George Jevard, 42, 715 Riverside Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer for felony offense, glazing of windows, obstruction of officers, reckless driving.
Brannon, Tonya Nickole, 31, 1363 Sexton Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant/failure to appear.
Coleman, Deborah Ann, 59, 148 Andubon Avenue, McDonough, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, no insurance, no license.
Ridgeway, Ethan Barton, 22, 297 Orchard Way SE, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Sherbert, Larry Wayne, 24, 117 N. Henderson Bend, Calhoun, arrested and housed for RPD for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.