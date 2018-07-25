The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, July 19
Carter, Thomas James, 24, 111 Colony Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Hall, Chandler Lee, 17, 113 Carter Drive Lot #8, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Haverkamp, William Joseph II, 24, 3028 Riverbend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Helton, Angela Nichole, 40, 121 Hennon Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
McMichael, Rodrick Donnell, 41, 199 N. Henderson Bend, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children.
Mitchell, Jessica Paige, 31, 306 Calhoun Lodge, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for larceny, probation violation.
Spurlock, Janice Rena, 44, 1406 Cleo Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tibbits, Rodney Allen, 59, 120 A Hennon Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence.
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 57, 3002 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Olalde, Evodio Jinez, 37, 12 Spring Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with no license.
Friday, July 20
Haney, Jerry Preston, 54, 397 Goat Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Hawkins, Albert Craig, 53, 1451 Heather Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Lestenkof, Darlene Carol, 42, 205 Guyton Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Passley II, Mark, 34, 120 Rolling Acres 1st Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Perez, Felix Martinez, 44, 105 ½ Harris Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for following too close, no insurance, no license.
Perez, Lazaro Mazariegos, 30, 127 Victor Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Smith, Robert Douglas, 52, 429 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Wallace, Dustin Andrew, 19, 206 Hood Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery, cruelty to children.
Aguirre, Laura, 39, 28 Hunter Gin NW, Rome, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Childers, Emily Jean, 31, 201 Jones Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, tag light violation, windshield violation.
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Roberts, Michael Herman, 31, 2049 Lovebridge, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Washington, Dekimbre Bernard, 25, 524 Long Avenue, Rockmart, arrested by CPD and housed.
Saturday, July 21
Belk, Brittany Renee, 25, 102 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction.
Collins, Brian Lee, 34, 2206 Macarthur Road, Wichita, KS, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession of methamphetamine.
Crowder, Ashley Michelle, 25, 200 S. Line Street Apt. 101, Calhoun, arrested and housed for failure to appear.
Davis, Angel Kay, 42, 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting.
Dowdy, Chad Jerome, 39, 3085 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Etheridge Robert Brent, 29, 129 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with entering automobile.
Hernandez, Andres Joselnis, 18, 299 N Ave Apt. G, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery FVA, willful obstruction of LEOs.
Manning, Serina Ann, 44, 205 Old Belwood, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with public drunkenness, reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety.
Owenby, Parris Ryan, 25, 314 Princetown Walk, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Royster, Burl Wayne, 42, 502 Lovers Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container, probation violation.
Russell, Angela Marie, 39, 136 Watercrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Silvers, Stacey Jimmy, 47, 586 Miller Loop Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction, pedestrian under the influence.
Woodard, Rhonda Kaye, 46, 166 Abraham Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with obstruction, probation violation.
Dixon, Danarian Montez, 19, 200 Neal Street Apt. 27-A, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Smith, Deonta Jaques, 18, 238 N Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to signal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sunday, July 22
Brock, Lucas Wayne, 30, 57 Blueberry Ridge, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, tail lights .
Brown, Christopher Bryan, 41, 532 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Evans, Jennifer Louise, 47, 206 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McDaniel, Dale Wade, 36, 100 Springdale Avenue 58, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking FVA, criminal trespass FVA.
McGuire, Austin Scott, 20, 106 Overhill Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, interfering with call for emergency help, simple battery FVA.
Parker, Tammy Darlene, 52, 525 Peters Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of stolen property.
Reynolds, Joey Lee, 24, 2960 US Highway 41 SSE Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, interfering with call for emergency help, simple battery.
Turner, Jeffery Harold, 52, 1206 Williams Road, Summerville, arrested and charged with bench warrant, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, VGCSA.
Wilson, Sandra Lucille, 58, 629 Peters Street Unit #C, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery FVA, contraband across guard lines.
Bearden, Carry Yvonne, 43, 104 Waterford Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Fowler, Jasmine Simone, 39, 1348 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without a license, DUI, no insurance, open container, speeding.
Ingram, William Randolph, 32, 131 Brooks Mill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no brake lights, no insurance.
Tsuchitani, Haruhisa, 55, 142 Chateau Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without a license, no insurance, speeding.
Williams, Candice Deborah, 27, 820 Shugart Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with a suspended license, headlight requirement, no insurance, suspended registration.