Thursday, Jan. 9
Timothy Adam Burton, 26, of 89 Rocky Ridge Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, giving false name or address to law enforcement, no tag light, possession of a schedule II substance and a hold for another Agency (Pickens County).
Mark Cecil Haney, 32, of 235 Whippoorwill Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Joshua Michael Kenemore, 29, of 152 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear and penalty for failure to appear.
Kelly Ann Smith, 35, of 1108 Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Lamar Wolfe, 41, of 105 Peach Street Road, Rockmart, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Malkebu Moore, 37, of 2050 Newcomb Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Friday, Jan. 10
Remington Shane Fowler, 19, of 279 Hendricks Road, Rydal, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Nathan Lee Godfrey, 32, of 1834 Old Highway 27, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree — family violence.
Justin Michael Hargis, 26, of 591 Dempsey Loop, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
Keeslyn Noell Roberts, 20, of 3820 Clark Road S.E., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Kenneth Howard Brooks, 32, of 264 Riverview Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance and a red light violation.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Chad Lee Wade, 31, of 1350 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Kasper Rose Beck, 26, of 1123 Dry Creek Road, Summerville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Jorge Arturo Ramos, 43, of 180 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, no license and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Maison Dokota Cordell, 27, of 5247 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Jordon Edward Brice Dixon, 21, of 12 Meadow Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls.
Travis Avery Hall, 26, of 453 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault/assault — family violence.
Brittany Noel Hobgood, 28, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
James Travis Huddleston, 39, of 2324 Rome Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
Ashley Nicole Miller, 26, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Mana Jessica Shaffer, 33, of 1048 Union Grove Church Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with five counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Andrew David Tyler Smith, 27, of 2000 Upper Ridge, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with will obstruction of law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
April Michelle Thomas, 47, of 257 Ben Putnam Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a tail lights violation.
Dalton Ty Vowell, 24, of 115 Tilton Court, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Nikki Lashay Young, 27, of 928 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container, stop signs and yield signs violation and a tail light violation.
Rolando Trudilo Chavez, 35, of 227 Hood St., Apt. 5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with license required, no proof of insurance and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment.
Lori Lynch, 36, of 1189 Peyton Road N.W., Kennesaw, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a stop signs and yield signs violation.
Monday, Jan. 13
Maison Dokota Cordell, 27, of 5247 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Raymond Eric Haney, 42, of 677 Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled or elderly person, theft by taking and four counts of theft by deception.
Travis Taylor Pennington, 39, of 2736 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valide license, tail light violation and windshields and windshield wipers violation.
Amy Nicole Rakestraw, 35, of 3031 Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Joshua Kent Simmons, 39, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.