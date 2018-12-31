The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Ashleigh Bridgett Collins, 29, of 1325 Six Flags Drive, Austell, arrested by GSP and charged with license to be carried and exhibited on demand and maximum limits.
Brooke Seria Duncan, 28, of 152 Old Calhoun, Plainville, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Joshua Andrew Fowler, 34, of 125 Hunters Crossing, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for resisting arrest, suspended license and turn signal violation.
Rusty B. Hyde, 50, of 213 Highlands Drive, Woodstock, arrested and charged with obstruction and theft by shoplifting.
David Ray Jasma, 38, of 4163 Huffaker Road, Rome, arrested and charged with special presentment here for court.
Kennedie Mechelle McDaniel, 18, of 161 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Donna Darlene Petty, 43, of 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Brandon Lee Smith, 22, of 192 Ivy Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Jonathan Wesley Hardin, 27, of 742 Ga. 53, Room 224, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public intoxication.
Timothy Lee Starr, 47, of P.O. Box 321, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while unlicensed.
William Lamar Whittenburg, 77, of 110 Waterford Place, Calhoun arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Friday, Dec. 28
Jesse James Neiman, 33, of 201 West Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Brandon Neal Parris, 36, of 205 Blue Holly Drive Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Richard Van Baldwin, 55, of 4728 Cedartown Highway, Lindale, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Natalie Agusta Cronan, 42, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. F2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Franklin Scott Herrington, 41, of 215 Sage Trail Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Peggy Ann Johnson, 57, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. G5, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Stephanie Dianna Simmons, 37, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 222, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Donna Ann Keifer, 25, of 100 Hunts Drive, Apt. 18, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Phillip Lee Kitchen, 30, of 810 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for no drivers license, no insurance and too fast for conditions.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Linda Kay Dotson, 31, of 100 Michael Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Andrea Cornette Evans, 46, of 435 Walraven Road Northwest, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with driving under the influence and open container.
Ross James III, 50, of 128 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault family violence.
Timothy Aron Johnson, 30, of 304 Edward Ave., Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, interference with 911 call and two accounts of cruelty to children.
Katie Lu Posey, 37, of 601 Harlin St., Apt. 21, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Jonathan Eugene Riffle, 24, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Wilbert J. Edwards, Jr., 19, of 9952 S. Peoria St., Chicago, Illinois, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits 100 mph in 70 mph zone and reckless driving.
Brook Ann Stanley, 32, of 1706 Southmont Drive, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.