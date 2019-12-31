Thursday, Dec. 26
Albarado Humberto Diaz, 51, of Torra Boulevard, Jonesboro, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to maintain lane and license required.
Friday, Dec. 27
Lorenzo David Baker, 57, of 928 Dever St., Rockmart, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of forgery in the first degree, crossing guard lines with weapons or intoxicants, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone) and possession of dangerous drugs (Viagra).
Billy Ray Evens, 61, of 172 Windy Hill Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, loitering or prowling and public drunkenness.
Jeffery Tyler Leatherwood, 31, of 190 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal and a tail lights violation.
Hope Ann Postell, 22, of 1767 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Timothy Gayton Ross, 46, of 1119 Elk Hill Way, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and special presentment burglary in the second degree.
Darion Ramone Reese, 26, of 1845 Lakeknoll Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Edward Brent Alred, 46, of 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, crossing the guard lines with drugs or alcohol, cracked or defective windshield and a bond surrender warrant (original charge: aggravated assault).
Rebeccah Lynn Ellinger, 23, of 209 E. Felton Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — felony.
Cade Robert Lindsey, 24, of 2 Mallory Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — felony.
Charles Gary McGinnis Jr., 44, of 1073 Foster Lusk, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Sydney Nichole Parris, 19, of 86 Goldsmith Lane, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Demarko Perigo-Smith, 49, of 3883 Andrew Jackson Way, Hermitage, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits (90 in a 70 mph zone).
Bryson Mitchell Reese, 20, of 253 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: theft by deception).
Jason Anthony Smith, 44, of 126 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence.
Brenda Franco Canchola, 29, of 13369 Fairmount Highway, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to change address and a tag light violation.
Dessie Lynn Riel, 49, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Connor Dean Young, 20, of 1100 Autumn Ridge, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving without a license on person, improper lane change and reckless driving.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Austin David Henery, 23, of 360 W. Nance Springs, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Gabriel Joshua Howard, 36, of 3092 Waleska Way, Jasper, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.
Issac Braden Hullender, 22, of 108 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with child molestation and aggravated child molestation.
Dakota Janine Massingill, 21, of 253 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Reynaldo Perez-Salaises, 30, of 1135 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid license and hit and run.
Tichina Alexis Pullum, 24, of 115 Creekside Drive, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.