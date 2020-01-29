Thursday, Jan. 23
Heather Lee Ann Davis, 33, of 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: shoplifting).
Lazaro Mazariegos Perez, 32, of 127 Victor St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: possession of controlled substances) and a bond surrender.
Jacob Bryan Fagins, 24, of 166B Anthony Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with shoplifting.
Friday, Jan. 24
David Logan Bagwell, 27, of 1188 Fairview Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a probation violation.
Tommy Joe Bennett, 43, of 181 Maplewood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers.
Cresandra Larine Cappuccio, 47, of 1431 U.S. Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery/simple battery — family violence.
Steven Lee Thomason, 30, of 959 N. Newton Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Michael Wayne Wall, 44, of 113 Sylvania Circle, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license, improper use of central turn lane and a probation violation.
Chastity Delores Adams, 43, of 217 Adair St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Christopher Scott House, 27, of 847 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Martinza Padron, 38, of 118 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no insurance.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Kelley R. Crawford, 26, of 3431 Hughes Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits (95 in a 70 mph zone) and affixing tint to windows.
James Kydis Evans, 35, of 228 Moose Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Odillio Cobon Martinez, 38, of 119 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunk.
Ronald Glenn Parker, 46, of 180 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with forgery in the first degree.
Jahkeem Raimarr Germany, 36, of 141 Sunshine Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Brett Allan Griffin, 35, of 4156 GA 225, Lot 79, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Dennis John Abernathy, 56, of 731 Cassville Road, Lot 8, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in original container and shoplifting.
Blake Everett Lee Blackmon, 17, of 3800 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Shawn Cameron Espie, 30, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to law enforcement, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without a current plate and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Mariano Ivan Gomez-Bahr, 17, of 203 Wilson St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license required; surrender of prior license.
Tiffany Angelique Greene, 26, of 324 T Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Dennis Hudson Hallman, 45, of 26301 S.E. Highway 42, Umatilla, Floria, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of sex offender registry violation and a probation violation.
Janet Leigh Norris, 52, of 731 Cassville Road, Lot 8, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related object and contraband across guardline.
Walter Williams Swain, 51, of 449 E. Knight Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Caleb Knight Wright, 27, of 5458 Nicholsville, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and failure to appear.
Carol Ann Bush, 58, of 689 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
William Joseph Emard, 44, of 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael E. Garner, 28, of 112 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, expiration and renewal of licenses, notice of change or address or name and operation of vehicle without a current plate.
Randi Letasha Higgins, 32, of 514 Contrell St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license.
Cayla Andrea Martinez, 30, of 385 Sunset Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a hands free violation and suspended license.
Darin Dylan Smith, 23, of 2334 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, red light violation and too fast for conditions.
Kenneth Dewayne York, 55, of 689 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, Jan. 27
Ashley Brooke Bennett, 23, of 385 Newtown Creek Loop Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Keyon Tyrique McCray, 20, of 570 Birch Berry Terrance, Atlanta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Albert Glen Simerly, 36, of 1030 Old Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Cynthia Marie West, 51, of 3267 Morgan Valley Road, Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: giving false info).
Richard Clark West, 54, of 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Andrew Lee McGuire, 22, of 112B Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended tag, window tint violation, no insurance and suspended license.
Rasul Ahmaud Swain, 26, of 919 Boulder Crest Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with marijuana less than one ounce, maximum limits (98 in a 70 mph) and reckless driving.