The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Jesse Alan Conway, 25, of 103 E. Forrest St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Derrick Leon Curtis, 46, of 154 Ridge Cut Drive Northwest, Calhoun, arrested by PAR and charged with parole violation.
Joseph Eugene Earwood, 37, of 315 Ross St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
John Hugh Perry, 54, of 105 Fox St., Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Mary Katherine Potts, 24, of 19 Hillside Ave., Lindale, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana and two counts of shoplifting.
Kami Marie Weninger, 25, of 103 E. Forest St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for pills not in original container and shoplifting.
Peggy Ann Fox, 54, of 624 Orrmill Road, Ranger, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Timothy Brian Johnson, 50, of 107 W. Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and speeding.
Friday, Jan. 18
Marcus Clayton Abel, 62, of 199 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with DUI of alcohol and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Melissa Jean Adams, 42, of 516 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple assault and simple battery, both under the Family Violence Act.
Charles Bradley Blackmon, 19, of 309 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kyle Travis Chapman, 27, of 129 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Michael David Cole, 51, of 2433 Abutment Road, Unit 109, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with driving of roadways laned for traffic and DUI of drugs.
Max Kelly Defoor, 52, of 201 Jones Road, Apt. 16, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Tony Douglas Floyd, 18, of 141 Thor Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Gary Hollingshed III, 25, of 2033 Third Ave., Macon, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Brenda Fay Painter, 36, of 186 Maplewood Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with second-degree cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act.
Tammy Denise Pasley, 50, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E1, arrested by GSP and charged with probation violation.
Courtney Nahcole Roark, 25, of 186 Maplewood Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
Joshua Carlton Lee Teasley, 34, of 85 Rollins Lane, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Michael Briddy, 45, of 600 Pullin Road, McDonough, arrested by MCCD and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Nathan Lee Bryant, 25, of 129 Frances Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
William Paul Bush, 36, of 472 Van Davis Road, Georgetown, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sonja Nicole Carroll, 25, of 3455 Ga. 225, Calhoun, arrested and charged with burglary.
Tammy Lynn Davis, 55, of 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Charles Albert Rezac, 51, of 104 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for CPD on charges of no insurance, driving on a suspended license and probation violation.
Chamel Minique Smith, 35, of 2816 Butler Manor Drive, Hephzibah, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of affixing plate to conceal vehicle identity and suspended license.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Melissa Jean Adams, 42, of 516 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with violation of family violence order.
Nathan Lee Bryant, 25, of 129 Frances Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
Tammy Lynn Davis, 55, of 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Stacy Leigh Moore, 45, of 321 Blalock Road Southeast, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Donna Ann Myers, 43, of 114 Hanna Drive, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI of alcohol or drugs, endangering the life of a child while DUI, license required, open container and reckless driving.
Fidel Bautista, 49, of 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of improper turn, no insurance and no license.
Jairo Fidelino Bautista-Bravo, 21, of 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of no insurance, no license and headlight violation.
Garren Gregory Brooks, 28, of 1325 Burton Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, arrested by GSp and charged with DUI of drugs or alcohol and exceeding maximum limits.
Tre Devon Kirkland, 21, of 708 Doris St., Boaz, Alabama, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Natalie Grace parker, 20, of 154 Timms Loop Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI of alcohol, exceeding maximum limits and reckless driving.