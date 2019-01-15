The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Terry McWallace Bishop, 61, of 1755 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, no proof of insurance, open container, parole violation and two counts of probation violation.
Christopher Barry Cronic, 46, of 149 Daisy St., Resaca, arrested and charged with drug related objects and possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Clayton Salvador, 40, of 5765 Namon Wallace Road, Cumming, arrested and charged with failure to appear and bond surrender.
David Leo Brown, 68, of 555 Expressway Drive, Manchester, Tennessee, arrested by MCCD and charged with operation of commercial vehicle without valid license.
Christopher Arther Mayes, 47, of 330 Cedar Hill Drive, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Linda Charlene Peek, 46, of 2540 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Candace Lynn Satterfield, 38, of 201 Jones Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Nori Vazquez Coutino, 38, of 135 Green Row, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for hands free violation, no insurance and no license.
Friday, Jan. 11
Mark Anthony Chastain Jr., 28, of 214 W. Oak St., Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ashley Michelle Crowder, 26, of 550B Switch Road Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear and two counts of bond surrender.
Steve Allen Dishroon, 49, of 47 Gifford Drive, Palmer, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane, giving false name, no insurance, open container violation, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and use of license plate for purpose of concealing or misrepresenting identification of vehicle.
Connie Brown Goodwin, 51, of 47 Gifford Drive, Palmer, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Amber Elizabeth Higgins, 28, of 200 S. Line St., No. 503, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary to the first degree.
Ian Tyler Lowery, 22, of 208 Scobie Ave., Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Larry Richard Pingle II, 46, of 2501 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary to the first degree.
Rodney Harlan Russell, 52, of 4177 Brown Ridge Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with bench warrant and probation violation.
Cody Ray Setser, 26, of 9 Verbena Ave., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Jacob Dale Silvers, 22, of 140 College St., Fairmount, arrested and sentenced with statutory rape.
Tristan Dakota Smith, 17, of 968 Everett Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Wesley Paul England, 17, of 601 Blackwood Terrace Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Pamela Denise Pate, 46, of 119 Cherry Hill Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and headlight violation.
Eric Allen Rogers, 20, of 116 Pine Cove Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding 71 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Jonathan Valdez, 18, of 206 Long View Drive Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Rogelio Valdez-Villafana, 67, of 1102 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Tessa Eline Farley, 24, of 39 College Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery and violation of bond.
Timothy Eric Moss, 51, of 204 Gilmore Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation.
William Kimwin Muse, 62, of 1044 Mountain Loop Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction of officer, public drunkenness and simple battery on peace officer.
Isaac Newton Throckmorton, 43, of 7375 U.S. 72 West, Madison, Alabama, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area, removing of affixing license plate with intent to conceal, too fast for conditions and tinted windows violation.
Emagin Salena Wall, 17, of 611 Tucker Hollow Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by conversion.
Steven Ray Basham, 47, of 400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, Tennessee, arrested and charged with maximum limits 108 mph in 70 mph zone and reckless driving.
Septembra Layette Bryant, 28, of 525 W. 13th Street, Rome, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Gerson Rios Jr., 22, of 3676 Bill Carruth Parkway, Hiram, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
Ricardo Sanchez-Perez, 47, of 417 Benton St., Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for no license and window tint.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Robert Henry Barrs, 39, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, arrested and charged with two counts of theft by taking.
John Allen Bedwell, 48, of 3463 Nicholson Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Joshua Lee Buchanan, 23, of 410 Sweetgum Drive, Woodstock, arrested by CPD and held for Cherokee County.
Jeremy Craig Clayton, 37, of 134 Stewart Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant and improper solicitation of money.
Judy Gayle Colston, 58, of 758 U.S. 411 Northeast, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants and possession and use of drug related objects.
Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 41, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, arrested and charged with false statements.
Athenia Virginia Williams, 38, listed as homeless, arrested and held for other agency.
Robert Wayne Espy, 68, of 191 Webber Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license and headlights required.
Cassandra Leanna Lively, 26, of 855 West Peachtree, Atlanta, arrested by CPD and housed for conceal tag, no insurance, suspended license and tag light.
Sergio Humberto Sanan-Izep, 29, of 119 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for concealed tag, failure to yield and no license.
Tammy Melinda Whitfield, 47, of 920 B. Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, DUI and no headlights at night.