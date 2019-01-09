The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Jan. 3
Joshua Louis Kattaron, 18, of 2370 West Land Way, Acworth, arrested by FPD and charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving too fast for conditions.
Brodix Wayne Oree, 23, of 1476 Fire Tower Road, Fairmount, arrested and sentenced.
Orlando Roldan, 28, of 465 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jessie Dejesus Romero, 23, of 234 Chance Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
William Gregory McConnell, 33, of 14 Jordan Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for speeding and suspended license.
William Gregory Wilson, 61, of 300 Parker Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and open container.
Friday, Jan. 4
Rodney Edward Bradshaw, 37, of 106 Horizon Hill, Calhoun, arrested and charged for criminal trespass.
Keith Justin Cochran, 39, of 211 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence, possession of drug-related objects and probation violation.
Larry Lewis Faulkner, 69, of 138 Wayne St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Jacob Aron Feagin, 22, of 2094 Pleasant Hill, Ranger, arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Orlando Roldan, 28, of 465 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jessie Dejesus Romero, 23, of 234 Chance Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amanda Diane Woodcock, 32, of 740 Ailor Gap Road, Maynardville, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Marvini Juventino Calvo-Nolasco, 19, of 120 Richards St., Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, tag light and driving on suspended license.
Labresha Shacole Donaldson, 22, of 6 Pine St., Rome, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Robert Martin Holland, 65, of 862 Craigtown Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on wrong side of road, DUI less safe, fail to maintain lane and reckless driving.
John Philip Kent, 47, of 134 Dockside Downs Drive, Woodstock, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and maximum limits 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Jennifer Marie McFarland, 28, of 127 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Soledad Beatriz Calderon-Chacon, 38, of 205 Calhoun Avenue, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for three accounts of aggravated assault, two accounts of battery, two accounts of criminal trespass, cruelty to children to the second degree, cruelty to children to the third degree, hit and run and reckless driving.
Nicole Ann Clure, 38, of 818 Kirby Young Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Tiffany Gail Collum, 28, of 109 Jeep St., Apt. 14, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license suspended, no insurance, taillights and theft by shoplifting.
Jonathan Samier Evans, 33, of 828 Curby Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with fugitive from justice and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
James Dakota Morgan, 20, of 933 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Brandon Neal Parris, 36, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and housed for possession burglary.
Samantha Lee Powel, 28, of Victor Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs, tampering with evidence and two accounts of purchasing/possessing/controlling methamphetamine.
Rubio Richard Jr., 54, of 5433 Walsh Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of alcohol in a public place and public drunkenness.
Michael Shane Vasser, 24, of 1669 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery family violence and criminal trespass.
Joshua Kyle Welch, 29, of 2351 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Jareka Gear, 28, of 2237 Penelope St. Northwest, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and held for other agency.
Calvin Edwin Goforth, 54, of 516 Old U.S. 41 S., Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on revoked/suspended license and no insurance.
Gregory Jones, 33, of 2328 Camp Delta Road, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and held for other agency.
Josefina Ruiz, 40, of 214 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no drivers license.
Sunday, Jan. 6
Christopher Lee Brewer, 44, of Country Line Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ivan Martinez Hernandez, 33, of 101 Georgia Drive, Apt. B1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper exhaust, open container and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Neal Parris, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and charged with loitering or prowling and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Tonya Louise Seay, 53, of 2554 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for drug related objects, possession of controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Joseph Charles Stephens, 29, of 374 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Yony Trimidad, 34, of 14 E. Louise Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container and possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Douglas Faris, 33, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Petrona Alicia Valezquez-Perez, 33, of 366 Tilley Road, Talking Rock, arrested by CPD and housed for two accounts of child restraints, no insurance and no license.