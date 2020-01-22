Thursday, Jan. 16
Brandon Health Edge, 40, of 183 Uppertate Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drug related objects, improper lane change, purchase/possess/control methamphetamine and a parole violation.
Shurhonda Rene Legette, 32, of 19761 Burt Road, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and following to closely.
Antonio Rashawn Logan, 29, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
James Lamar Massingill, 41, of 346 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a $1,515 child support purge.
Jesse Allen Peeples, 28, of 457 McEntire Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Jennifer Leigh Sisson, 35, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault.
Friday, Jan. 17
Marty Duane Morgan, 50, of 2695 Cash Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial exploitation of a disabled and elder adult, probation violation and felony theft by taking.
Lindsay Anne Ryman, 31, of 129 Forest Hills Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Jeffery Jacob Boyd, 33, of 123 Creek Side Drive, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simply battery — family violence.
Otis Edward Diggs, 60, of 1465 Kennesaw Trace, Kennesaw, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Robin Michelle Foster, 40, of 272 W. Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Tammy Denise Hall, 55, of 376 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and giving false name or address to law enforcement.
Sergio Humberto Sanan-Izep, 30, of 119 Peter St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement, public drunkenness, public indecency, a city bench warrant and two probation violations.
Melissa Marie Zsamboki, 21, of 123 Creekside Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Justin Antonio Luna, 28, of 198 Warbird Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Charles Nathan Martin, 54, of 67 Suburban Drive, Lake Alfred, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
Monday, Jan. 20
Shelby Ashton Atkinson, 26, of 719 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony theft by taking.
George Wesley Barnes, 36, of 13 Short N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects and going inside guardline with weapon, liquid or drugs.
Chelsey Nacole Cochran, 29, of 11203 Highway 225 Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and a probation violation (original charge: shoplifting).
Marvin Lloyd Noland, 53, of 126 Adair St., Apt. 5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Diego Alvarez, 26, of 861 Cherokee Estates Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, exhaust system violation, open container, reckless driving and two tail lights violations.
Elmer Jason Burkes, 67, of 2012 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Moises Vega Palmerin, 36, of 400 Robin Hood, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with open container.