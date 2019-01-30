The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Robert Lamar Arnfelt, 40, of 576 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and DOB, obstruction, possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Lamont Mashburn, 31, of 175 Rolling Acres Fifth St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Lauren McCale Meyer, 34, of 248 Riverbend Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule 4 drugs.
James Edward Tibbals, 42, of 101 Walraven Way, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
James Gerald Whitmire Jr., 31, of 2125 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
David Antonio Gurrola, 18, of 113 Cherry St. Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required, surrender of prior licenses.
Marcus Dwayne Ragland, 27, of 607 Nixon Ave., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Jeannie Marie Wade, 36, of 270 McEntyre Loop, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, glazing of windows, no insurance and suspended tag.
Friday, Jan. 25
Lacy Danyel Beaty, 40, of 259 Hummingbird Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for Bartow County.
Joshua Alexander Flowers, 28, of 181 B. Bradley St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal use of an article with an altered identification, two counts of giving false name to law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of officers, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offended probation and probation violation.
Nestor Jesus Hernandez, 18, of 106 Overlook Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for battery, criminal damage to property and driving wrong class of license.
Elizabeth Ann Howard, 27, of 5100 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and purchase/possess/control methamphetamine.
Stephon Jamel Hussey, 34, of 112 Gordon St., Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with simple battery family violence and violation of protective order.
Shannon Nicole Hutchens, 42, of 2528 Kingston Highway, Rome, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Lourdes Hernandez Jacobo, 39, of 141 Sonora Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with nine counts of theft by taking.
Rene Morales-Cordero, 41, of 141 Sonora Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of theft by taking.
Jason Eugene Wright, 47, of 115 Yarbrough St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, and exploitation/intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons or residents.
Jeremy Alan Brake, 30, of 207 Newtown Road, Apt. 29, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and headlight.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Jaylen Imari Coleman, 17, of 201 Eads St., East Ridge, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and impending traffic flow.
Eric Matthew Davis, 41, of 2857 McDaniel Station Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Terrance Tarez Finley, 37, of 258 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Justin James Junkins, 28, of 237 White Graves Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
Joshua Labryant Turner, 28, of 317 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Benito Dejesus Bernal, 39, of 201 Nichole St., Lot 88, Horton, Alabama, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.
John Jesse Colbert II, 25, of 10311 Commerce St., Summerville, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and tail lights.
Timothy Wayne Day, 19, of 3116 Rector St., Knoxville, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kevin Grant Montgomery, 34, of 110 Ten Throw Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kelly Reginald Occil, 26, of 2324 Laramie Drive, Knoxville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, maximum limits and reckless driving.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Stacie Charlene Ashworth, 24, of 3440 Battlefield Parkway, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
William Alton Beacham, 63, of 1304 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with aggravated assault (family violence) and simple battery family violence.
Dylan Kenneth Brewer, 22, of 194 Lay Hill, Wallins Creek, Kentucky, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Eric William Jackson, 41, of 208 Talking Rock Creek, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with interfering with cause for emergency assistance and simple battery family violence.
Alan Bradley Mulkey, 35, of 451 Jolly Road, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Rafael Vicente, 27, of 325 Columbus Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Meghan Rae Guthrie, 28, of 6951 Ski Club Road, Harrison, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license on person, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless phone device while driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits (100 mph in a 70 mph zone).
Christopher Allen Hill, 29, of 2814 Sheridan Ave., Apt. A, St. Louis, Missouri, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding 88 mph in 70 mph zone.
Joshua Michael Kenemore, 28, of 152 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cancelled registration, driving with revoked license, DUI, no insurance and open container.