Wednesday, Jan. 1
Gary Dale Scott, 63, of 102 Summerfield Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless conduct.
Alexis Trejo, 17, of 101 Dan Cheri Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Devin Earl Ballard, 26, of 554 Crawe Spring Road, White, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving with expired license, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no proof of insurance, open container and speeding (87 in a 70 mph).
Lolita Lashonda Barnhill, 37, of 146 Oak Valley Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (105 in a 70 mph).
Kayla Anne Bell, 20, of 1213 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with headlight required and suspended license.
David Carouse Bolston, 45, of 420 Wisteria Road, Lafayette, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, reckless driving and speeding (120 in a 70 mph).
Steven Dwayne Byers, 32, of 147 Deer Run Trail, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited place.
Clarence Macers Carter, 33, of 10707 Kimberly Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving without a valid license, reckless driving and maximum limits (110 in a 70 mph).
Roberto Gomez, 61, of 200 Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, no license, speeding and a suspended tag.
Karin Renee Green, 50, of 152 Plainville Road S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
Erin Irene Legate, 28, of 209 W. 5th Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and following too closely.
Lester Tate Rich, 69, of 706 Liberty Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Chad Lee Witte, 47, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Howard Lee Bartlett, 61, of 429 Marble St., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Friday, Jan. 3
Tessa Eline Farley, 25, of 201 Cove St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant.
Penny Jo Bramlett, 42, of 1116 Pearl Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Betty Jean Sitton, 63, of 490 Pate Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Justina Marie Autry, 18, of 898 Mt. Olive Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Wendell Troy Cochran, 30, of 330 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and a probation violation.
Robert Darrell Oliver, 59, of 219 Heinz Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Tresa Pendley Queen, 26, of 831 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: operating a vehicle without a tag).
Dustin Reeves Shepherd, 34, of 359 N. Sequoya Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
Amara Dale Toure, 41, of 280 Briarpatch Lane, Apt. B., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree — all with the family violence designation.
Blake Cameron Vanhook, 27, of 255 Plantation Road, Alpharetta, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with obstruction or hindering or law enforcement.
Vernon Douglas Baron Jr., of 3250 Rolling Meadows Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle without a current plate.
Dawson Lane Smith, 21, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with hunting deer at night, hunting from road and hunting from roadway, all DNR violations.
Paula Doral Smith, 48, of 154 Riverview Drive, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with hunting at night with the aid of a light, hunting from public road and hunting from vehicle, all DNR violations.
Dresean Lamar Quintell Wilson, 30, of 225 Court St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and brakelight requirements.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Christian Anthony Aguilar, 17, of 140 Holly Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction.
Garrison Lee Conley, 32, of 605 Candler St., Gainsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false name or date of birth, shoplifting and a hold for Gwinnett County.
Joshua Wayne Jolley, 37, of 3103 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Terrance Lee Massingill, 22, of 452 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, no seatbelt and a tire violation.
Toney Jerell Thomason, 30, of 6527 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking and burglary in the first degree.
James Robert Abernathy, 42, of 750 Towe Chapel Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with hunting at night with light, hunting from road and hunting from vehicle, all DNR violations.
Carlos Campuzano, 47, of 808 Court St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with improper left turn, no insurance and no license.
Andrew Lee McGuire, 22, of 112B Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, speeding (71 in a 55 mph), affixing tint to windows and a windshield and windshield wipers violations.
Monday, Jan. 6
James Odell Bramlett, 64, of 97 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with violating a family violence order.
Cody James Cronan, 26, of 223 Woodland Circle, Apt. 39, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery — both with the family violence designation.
Alexander Edward Holt, 26, of 305 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with Simple battery — family violence.
Rodney Joe Oliver, 36, of 219 Hines Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — family violence.
Ethel Rene Wentworth, 44, of 138 Landing Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls.
Jimmy Bedford Cardin III, 37, of 621 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Elias Costillo-Jiron, 47, of 109 Yarbourgh St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license, no insurance and a headlight violation.
Todd Michael Gammon, 31, of 1636 Bishop Road, Luthersville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care.
Joseph Matthew Nichols, 44, of 10 Shepherd St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, improper tag display and open container.
Crismary Vasquez-Cruz, 35, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, no insurance, obstructing intersection, open container and a suspended tag.