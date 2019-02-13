The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Abby Kay Baldwin, 25, of 932 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jennifer Elise Fountaine, 37, of 106 Pine Ridge Lane, Huntsville, Texas, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug-related objects, fugitive from justice and possession of controlled substance.
Rodney William Gardner, 61, of 2101 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on VOP charge.
Matthew Eugene Jarrard, 39, of 40 Kit Court, Murrayville, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Kaibram Breion Kemp, 21, of 475 Newtown Loop Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tearri Nicole Lewis, 33, of 2375 Luke Edwards Road, Dacula, arrested by GSP and held for Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse William Tapp, 35, of 103 S. Hughes St., Rome, arrested and housed for CPD on bench warrant.
Joshua Eugene Walden, 32, of 396 Doe Trail, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Friday, Feb. 8
Joshua Lamar Bumgardner, 31, of 136 Green Row, Calhoun, arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, probation violation and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Cecil Howard Hafley Jr., 56, of 139 Flowers Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI and following too closely.
Jeremy Lamont Nation, 28, of 37 Bishop Mill Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear and probation violation.
Samantha Lee Rogers, 22, of 100 Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement officer.
Sidney Lamar Sims, 49, of 98 Edmond Circle, Apt. 4B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Melvin Lee Talley, 55, of 2570 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wesley Gregory Walker, 31, of 289 Osceola St., Jacksonville, Florida, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Jody Brent Wooten, 46, of 122 Rolling Acres Fifth St., Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of expired license, expired tag and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Vincent Lenar Rigney, 20, of 5220 Patrick Henry Drive, Memphis, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a license and exceeding maximum limits.
Timothy Kent Sexton, 36, of 2520 E. 21st St., Apt. A, Chattanooga, Tennessee, arrested and charged with exceeding maximum limits and reckless driving.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Ashley Shantell Clark, 22, of 284 Skylane Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Cody Dustin Lockard, 27, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Hunter Lane Payne, 18, of 307 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Brandy Selena Redwine, 20, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Courtland Aranda Harris, 34, of 117 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of DUI, no license and speeding.
Lineris Perez, 35, of 100 Springdale Drive, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of no license and speeding.
Eric Jerome Townsend, 34, of 168 Plainville Road, Plainville, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of DUI.