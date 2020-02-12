Thursday, Feb. 6
Christopher Matthew Davis, 41, of 423 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with cruelty to children.
Justin Alex Dollar, 26, of 334 Hensley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Lacresha Renee Scott, 38, of 217 Forrest Hill Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and shoplifting.
Friday, Feb. 7
Jason Lee Cowart, 41, of 1386 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
James Steve Hollingsworth, 36, of 1624 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Monday, Feb. 10
Kerry Ladell Clemons, 39, of 2261 S. Hearston Road, Decatur, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, fugitive from justice and giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Brian Lamar Gilbert, 31, of 200 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officer, as well as a hold for another agency.
Scott Lynn Nalls, 50, of 132 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, going inside the guardline with weapon or drugs, simple battery and a probation violation (original charge: hindering law enforcement and pedestrian under the influence).
Donna Darlene Petty, 44, of 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery and a probation violation (original charge: shoplifting).
Leigh Ann Potter, 31, of 876 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of drugs to be kept in original container and a tail light violation.
Amber Michelle Hensley, 27, of 316 N. Seqoyah Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Enrique Valencia-Acevedo, 45, of 272 Dakota Lane S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with hands free violation, no insurance and no license.