Thursday, Jan. 30
Terry Wayne Chapman Jr., 41, of 405 Peter St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits.
Todd Howard Coveney, 50, of 782 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false report of a crime and false statements or writings.
Elizabeth Elaine Gregory, 54, of 103 Delta Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg, 27, of 1142 Newtown Creek Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Earl W Shaker, 76, of 170 Deming Lane, Terrehaue, Indiana, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change and a stop sign violation.
Stephen Jared Byles, 43, of 111 N. Edgewood Drive, Statesboro, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI less safe, open container and a suspended license.
Sidney Wayne Croy, 18, of 1308 Herbert St., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Meloney Lynn Hogan, 38, of 28 Fourteenth St., Elijay, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Friday, Jan. 31
Madison Roce Mary Edgar, 23, of 10 Ridge Row, Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and possession of a schedule II substance.
Russell Heath Ferguson, 50, of 100 Willowbrook Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Jeremy Montrez Petty, 27, of 2055 Meador Ave S.E., Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ashley Erin Shaw, 35, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Jonathon Coy Tinch, 31, of 324 Freeman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Michael Hunter Garrett, 26, of 253 Blacks Bluff Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction/hindering of officer.
Domingo Coloma Gomez, 43, of 22 Meadow Trail S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Antonio Keith Marvelle-Shephard, 31, of 104 Henry Court, Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding (90 in a 70 mph zone).
Tony Eugene Mcree, 51, of 414 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence, public drunkenness and two counts of simple assault — family violence.
Hannah Joy Weldon, 20, of 101 Hampton Drive, Lavarne, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with obstruction of hinder of law enforcement and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Austin Isaiah Brooks, 23, of 949 Jones Mill Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Teira Le’Shavveona Reynolds, 22, of 131 Dodd Blvd. S.E., Apt. A1, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Tony Michael Timms, 58, of 110 Evergreen Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, simple battery — family violence, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of law enforcement officer and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Danterrian Rayshod Turner, 23, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt A1, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and simply battery — family violence.
Tony Michael Timms, 58, of 110 Evergreen Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than once ounce and a safety belt violation.
Collin Tyler Parker, 25, of 259 Owens Cutoff Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, Feb. 3
Crystal Marie Henley, 36, of 1651 Jed Lane, Hixon, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.
Justin James Junkins, 29, of 257 White Graves Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Felix Gilbert Montano, 40, of 4210 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Robert Blake Russell, 28, of 295 Rustic View Drive, No. 2, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Jamie Patrick Stevens, 25, of 134 Highland Drive, Rossville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Armando Cabonas Bantola, 30, of 5860 Edmonson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a license, no insurance and a window tint violation.
Kyra Mariesha Harris, 30, of 100 Springdale Drive, Apt. 62, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Mark Anthony Ramos Jr., 20, of 26 Short N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, tail light violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.