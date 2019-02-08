The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Stacie Charlene Ashworth, 24, of 3440 Battlefield Parkway, Resaca, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
William Alton Beacham, 63, of 1304 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with aggravated assault (family violence) and simple battery family violence.
Dylan Kenneth Brewer, 22, of 194 Lay Hill, Wallins Creek, Kentucky, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Eric William Jackson, 41, of 208 Talking Rock Creek, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with interfering with cause for emergency assistance and simple battery family violence.
Alan Bradley Mulkey, 35, of 451 Jolly Road, Apt. 2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Rafael Vicente, 27, of 325 Columbus Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Meghan Rae Guthrie, 28, of 6951 Ski Club Road, Harrison, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license on person, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless phone device while driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits (100 mph in a 70 mph zone).
Christopher Allen Hill, 29, of 2814 Sheridan Ave., Apt. A, St. Louis, Missouri, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding 88 mph in 70 mph zone.
Joshua Michael Kenemore, 28, of 152 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cancelled registration, driving with revoked license, DUI, no insurance and open container.
Monday, Jan. 28
Marcus Clayton Abel, 62, of 199 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
David Misael Bautista-Bravo, 18, of 201 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation.
Heather Nicole Collum, 24, of 200 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Dustin Freeman Smith, 31, of 313 Brickyard Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Scarlet Ann Smith, 28, of 359 N. Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children to the third degree, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, two counts of probation violation, reckless conduct and theft by taking.
Terry Grant Richardson, 60, of 511 Peter St., Apt. 517, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Regina Marie Barrett, 41, of 117 Columbia Ave., Salamanca, New York, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Krystal Anne Benson, 42, of 395 E. State St., Salamanca, New York, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Neland Dennis Cummings, 41, listed as homeless, arrested by GSP for driving while license suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and possession/manufacture/sell/purchase of marijuana.
Ernest Dean Robinson, 36, of 5645 Windfall Road, Carrollton, New York, arrested and charged with purchase/possession/control of methamphetamine.
Eddie Roel Cabrera, 29, of 438 W. Line St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license.
Jose Dejesus Gonzales-Montes, 29, of 101 Avalon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and tag light.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Richard Allen Clemens, 49, of 417 Second Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Sarah Jane Crisp, 19, of 5448 U.S. 41 North, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Ronald Jonathan Decker, 23, of 1707 Stinnett Drive Northwest, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Amber Nicole Ivey, 18, of 1031 Langford Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass family violence.
Thomas Dale Jackson, 28, of 924 W. Crawford, Apt. 10, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Franklin Eugene McEntire, 59, of 454 River Bend Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Margaret Deeann Morgan, 34, of 1628 Flat Branch Road, Tunnel Hill, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Kelvin Jbrandall Simmons, 27, of 119 Irby St. Southwest, Milledgeville, arrested and held for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald Eugene Stiles Jr., 35, of 1410 U.S. 41 North, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with parole violation.
Michael Wayne Taylor, 38, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dana Marie Townsend, 42, of 402 Hester Circle, Dalton, arrested and charged with failure to change address on license within sixty days, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Donald Lee Townsend Jr., 43, of 2195 Ga. 225, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with alteration of tag, expired tag, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, tail light lens, theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine and windshield and windshield wipers.
John Lee Boyd II, 21 of 7009 Windcrest Lane, Harrison, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jhanee Kristina Glover, 24, of 612 Forrest Ave., Fayetteville, arrested and held for Fayette County.
Luis Octavio Gurrola, 24, of 2212 Memorial Park Place, Gainesville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 90 mph in 70 mph zone.
Stefan Gylone Marion, 36, of 3283 Flint River Road, Columbiaville, Michigan, arrested by GSP and charged with brake lights and turn signals required and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Regan Timothy Williams, 27, of 914 Clay Ave., Toledo, Ohio, arrested by GSP and held for Dooly County.
Thursday, Jan. 31
David Wayne Bonds Jr., 29, of 207 Hardin Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstruction of officers and probation violation.
Justin Alex Dollar, 25, of 1554 Land Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with headlights and possession of methamphetamine.
Cory Dale Ford, 27, of 6185 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with bench warrant, criminal trespass, obstruction/hindering of officer and simple assault.
Richard Allen Hamilton, 63, of 286 Salacoa Road Southeast, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Calep M. Henley, 20, of 1905 Wilcox Circle, Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
Clay Lawrence Hilgeman, 26, of 2840 U.S. 41 South, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Tylon Tynique Hudson, 22, of 511 Peters St., Apt. 106, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by taking.
Jeremy Dewayne Lockard, 34, of 4590 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired license.
Zajia Ani Nadal, 24, of 1502 Fourth St., Canton, Ohio, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and tail lights.
Brandy Selena Redwine, 20, of 154 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving under the influence of drugs.
Patrick Daniel Roberson, 17, of 288 Knight Drive Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Harrison Michael Rutledge, 17, of 425 Fite Bend Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Reina Sandoval, 41, of 7 Elison St., Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated identity fraud (felony) and forgery (first degree).
Robert Lee Smallwood, 30, of 126 Holly Hills Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Robert Thomas Walker, 53, of 1192 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Chaz Hunter West, 20, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, bond surrender and maximum limits 91 mph in 70 mph zone.
Eleuterio Marino Ambrocio, 52, of 211 Larkspur Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery family violence.
Josue Mauricio Medina-Ramirez, 23, of 1200 Dubarry St., Glenn Dale, Maryland, arrested and charged with driving without license and maximum limits 71 mph in 55 mph zone.
Friday, Feb. 1
Garbiel Labrone Bradley, 33, of 1510 14th St., Apt. 12, Cleveland, Tennessee, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Joseph Glen Lamaster, 29, of 181 Bradley Drive, Adairsville, arrested and housed for probation violation.
Marvin David Lomax, 58, of 307 Knight Road, Ranger, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mackensie Mae Spencer, 18, of 2318 Langon St., Rockford, Illinois, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Olympia Rosalee Sprague, 21, of 100 McConnell Road, Apt. 22A, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Wade Lee Thomas, 42, of 2329 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jason Allen Wick, 37, of 845 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Robert Lee Winston, 22, of 353 Westwood Ave., Dayton, Ohio, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, maximum limits of 90 mph in 70 mph zone and safety belt violation.
Genina Denise Bennett, 31, of 12 Morris St., Cartersville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Rena Ann Edge, 39, of 875 Newtown Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Timothy Hyman Gatewood, 37, of 411 Oakridge Drive Southeast, Cartersville, arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
Raymond Eric Haney, 41, of 677 Ga. 225, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jacob Daniel Harrison, 33, of 644 Hightower Loop, Ranger, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg, 26, of 4829 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Matthew Caylon Ollis, 28, of 21 Meadow Court, Adairsville, arrested for impersonating an officer.
Jesse Orozco, 23, of 224 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and running red light.
Amber Nichole Redwine, 31, of 1213 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with exploitation/intimidating/obstruction disabled adult, elder person and resident; five counts of financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft and fraud-financial identity.
Griselda Alvarez-Briceno, 36, of 202 Wilson St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Maricela Alvarez-Solis, 41, of 124 Erwin St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for improper stopping in roadway, no insurance and no license.
Tony Perrell Bunting, 49, of 4622 Alaska Ave., St. Louis, Missouri, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and driving wrong way.
Edgar Gregorio Domingo, 34, of 212 Pine St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for PUI.
Basiliso Antonio Robleto Fonseca, 69, of 507 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to yield for pedestrian and reckless driving.
Johnny Corbit Gissendaner Jr., 21, of 173 Burton Ave., Akron, Ohio, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and maximum limits 86 mph in 70 mph zone.
Francisco Roberto Moscoso Smith, 40, of 209 Gallmon Ave., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Kevin Ramiroz-Hornandez, 17, of 29 W. Bulto St., Apt. A, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Donta Lee Reynolds, 41, of 813 Florence Ave., Louisville, Kentucky, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and maximum limits 88 mph in 70 mph zone.
Teresa Alvina Scardino, 56, of 270 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and failure to yield.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Jarvis Benjamin Dunlap, 26, of 13451 SW 265th Terrace, Naranja, Florida, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Jacob Austin McAfee, 27, of 265 Newtown Road, Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and sentenced.
Jose Guadalupe Anguiano, 42, of 126 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and suspended license.
Michael John Jablonowski Jr., 35, of 99 Holly Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kadedra D. Reid, 24, of 147 Tusculum Square Drive, Nashville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
Rashawn Antwan Southall, 33, of 1286 E. Yale Ave., Flint, Michigan, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits 87 mph in 70 mph zone.