The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Ashley Nicole Helton, 33, of 4521 Calhoun Road, Rome, arrested on $1,000 child support purge.
Gage Paul Nicholson, 19, of 6791 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested by FPD and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Leslie Bryette Pack, 38, of 1097 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of probation violation.
Melissa Lynn Roden, 45, of 8 Morningside Drive, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Arash Cristian Sharafuddin, 27, of 282 Cardinal Blvd., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Steven Bridges Teitsort, 27, of 953 Cassville Road, Cartersville, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, following too closely, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
Friday, Feb. 22
Dillon Lee Parm, 24, of 107 Dixie St., Resaca, arrested and charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act and probation violation.
Dezman Javon Spitzer, 24, of 440 Owens Gin Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Michael Bradly Forteau, 22, of Florida, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fugitive from justice, headlights violation and no license on person.
Stephan Anthony Grant, 24, of 2409 Wintipeg Drive, Lakeland, Florida, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Charokei Eromonne McAlister, 22, of 5455 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia, arrested and housed for CPD on charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jason Allen Rogers, 41, of 1207 Moores Ferry Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of battery.
Amara Dale Toure, 40, of 280 Briar Patch Lane, Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of criminal trespass and simple battery, both under the Family Violence Act.
Felicia Denise Clark, 38, of 148 Forest Heights Drive, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Garrett Louis Guy, 32, of 84 Quail Hollow Drive, Dallas, arrested by GSP and charged with speeding (110 mph in a 70 mph zone) and reckless driving.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Amanda Marie Bennett, 42, of 112 Gordon St., Fairmount, arrested and charged with permitting unlicensed person to drive.
John Wesley Brannon, 47, of 742 E. Ga. 53, Room 134, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
Salica Shalri Brewer, 34, of 2401 Windy Hill Drive, Marietta, arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, license to be carried and exhibited upon demand and no proof of insurance.
Shelby Lynn Fuller, 28, of 258 N. Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
Arthur Glenn Lynch, 58, of 1423 Resaca LaFayette Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Brice Lenair Poole, 22, of 3272 U.S. 411, Fairmount, arrested and charged with suspended license.
Kelly Shane Chastain, 30, of 35 Amacola Lane, Jasper, arrested and housed for FPD on no license charge.
Maria Estuado Perez, 39, of 154 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of DUI, no license, no insurance and brake light violation.
Oscar Perez-De Los Santos, 43, of 120 Nathan Circle, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of following too close and driving while unlicensed.
William Lamar Roberts, 57, of 1171 Tilton Road SE, Dalton, arrested and charged with DUI and too fast for conditions.
Mariah Nicole Shinault, 20, of 61 N. Holmes Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, arrested and housed for CPD on charges of no insurance, suspended license and lights required at night.