The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Nathan Chase Brooks, 32, of 2321 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Thomas Larry Burns, 34, of 361 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, arrested by MCSO and housed for Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Todd Gragg, 34, of 225 Hood St., Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and probation violation.
Ladonna Lynn Gray, 53, of 123 Carter St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with financial exploitation of disabled adults and elder adults, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of identity theft and theft by taking.
Jonathan Taylor Johnson, 41, of 100 Thomas St., Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Anthony Jerome Moten, 47, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with child support purge $5,000.
James Anthony Praytor, 46, of 448 Artisan Well Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation and serving sentence.
Luis Manuel Santizo, 33, of 111 Sonora Drive Southeast, Calhoun, housed for DUI, obstruction and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Eduardo Santos, 23, of 1105 Cavendar Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Brody Lee Simmons, 34, of 173 Red Bone Ridge Road, Ranger, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Taylor Scott Sims, 28, of 9505 Ga. 53, Fairmount, arrested and charged with less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Anthony Garron Smith Sr., 41, of 516 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with altered tag, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane, headlights required, no insurance, no registration and use of tag to misrepresent.
Friday, Feb. 15
Kulu Kaku Blay, 39, of 100 Springdale Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, bench warrant, no insurance and no license.
Saajida Grant, 38, of 2300 Country Walk, Snellville, arrested by GSP and charged with theft by receiving stolen property stolen out of state.
William Daniel Hardy, 31, of 242 Windy Hill, Fairmount, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Eric William Jackson, 41, of 4776 Rose Arbor Drive, Acworth, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Justin Craig Neergaard, 34, of 1903 Dupont St., Hixson, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Vincent Aubrey Smith, 30, of 510 E. Ga. 53, Apt. 203, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.
Leslie Bryette Pack, 38, of 1097 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Anthony Samuel Story, 21, of 141 Starks Road, Zebulon, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and stopping in intersection.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Mason Edward Haygood, 18, of 672 Roland Hayes Parkway Southwest, Calhoun, arrested and housed for driving under the influence of drugs, improper turn and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Stephanie Nicole Langley, 31, of 4156 Ga. 225, Lot 83, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Brandy Dichelle West, 40, of 1708 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jesse Gonzalez, 19, of 177 Fieldcrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, possession of alcohol under age of 21 and speeding in excess of maximum limits 85 mph in 70 mph zone.
Anthony Jerome Hunt, 50, of 206 Strand St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Robert Carl Whitlock Jr., 50, of 415 Blalock Road, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Mary Marie Chaffin, 37, of 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation and tail lights.
Christopher Andrew McCormick, 40, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 223, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery family violence.
Mercedes Manfredo Monterroso-Munoz, 41, of 5200 Fairmount Highway, Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.
Alejandro Francisco Ramos, 40, of 205 Watson St., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and no license.