The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Antonio Anselmo Godfrey, 25, with no listed address, arrested and held for Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.
Nancy Janette Marroquin, 42, of 320 Kings Point Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children to the second degree and reckless conduct.
Faron Marroquin, Jr., 47, of 320 Kings Point Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
Jennifer Lee Norwood, 50, of 68 Saddle Field Circle, Cartersville, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Jacob Tyler Tomlinson, 27, of 729 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and probation violation.
Dakota Jo Cummings, 27, of 100 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, red light and suspended license.
Emylee Gennett Holmes, 21, of 639 Pine St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Parris Ryan Owenby, 26, of 314 Princetown Walk, Adairsville, arrested and charged with drug court sanction.
Friday, Dec. 14
Randy Ellis Cross, 52, of 195 Keith Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with two accounts or probation violation.
Misty Marie Keenney, 31, of 1114 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Yari Lucrecia Perez, 37, of 119 College St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for improper left turn, no insurance and suspended license.
Ricki Leiann Simpson, 28, of 762 Mill Creek, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Earl Carlos Wesley, 35, of 1375 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Andrew James Baker, 20, of 246 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license.
Anyoel Emilio Cordovi, 30, of 105 Woodberry Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.
Ubaldo Filiberto Mendez, 45, of 110 Prince Albert Court Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake light required, no insurance and no license.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Regina Marlene Wibel, 44, of 27 Holcomb Spur Northwest, Adairsville, arrested and charged with simple batter family violence.
Tyisha Kente Brown, 32, of 1410 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested by GSP and charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits 91 mph in a 70 mph zone and bench warrant.
Pedro Escobar, 45, of 293 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Brad William McAuliff, 37, of 601 Harlan St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Ralph Cecil Thomassen, Jr., 44 of 123 River Meadow Court, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Gregory Lee Gardner, 56, of 1377 Sexton Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence, headlight requirements and possession of open container in vehicle passenger area.
Brandon Wade Pyburn, 32, of 134 Jolly Road Northwest, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of drug related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Dulce Esperaza Castillo, 18, of 109 Yarbrough St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving with no license and headlights required.
Brent Allen Delmont, 56, of 100 Liberty Way Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI.
Chelsey Hope Easterwood, 17, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and possession of alcohol under 21.
Emilio Garcia Escobar, 41, of 182 Chief Vann, Calhoun, arrested by DNR and charged with hunting deer at night.
Lisa Michelle Hunt, 40, of 544 Beason Road Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and speeding.
Jeffery Alan Worthington, 35, of 200 S. Line St. 605, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake light violation and driving on suspended license.