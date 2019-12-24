Tuesday, Dec. 17
Shedrick Antonio Bowen, 43, of 41 Stiles Court S.W., Cartersville, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with failure to move over for emergency vehicles.
James Lee Combs, 39, of 203 Hill Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking and harassing communications.
Andrea Felice Pacheco, 47, of Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, theft of services, going inside the guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs, and a probation violation (original charge: possession of methamphetamine).
Stephen Ryder Squellati, 38, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the first degree.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Marthany Dionnel Charles, 32, of 1707 Summercourt Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and suspended registration.
Stephen Michael Duncan, 47, of 1515 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Joceline Duran Jimenez, 20, of 115 Creek Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with duty upon striking a fixture, failure to yield while turning left and a probation violation (original charge: limited permit).
Robert Samuel Kelly, 46, of 7884 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting (felony).
Timothy Dewayne Moore, 29, of 454 Gee Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change, ignoring traffic signals, and a lighting equipment violation.
John Alan Wells, 29, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Alexander Caleb Clowers, 24, of 4046 Nottingham Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name, address or birthday to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
Ryan Evan Parker, 31, of 146 Chance Drive, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Donald Eugene Putnam, 63, of 7129 Red Bud Road, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Dasaray Marie Fowler, 21, of 161 Johnny Drive, Trion, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.
Friday, Dec. 20
Antwon Depaul Brown, 29, of 105 E. 16th St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: driving without license).
Erik Delgado, 33, of 830 F Park Ridge Drive, Roswell, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Justin Micheal Johnson, 30, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false name/date of birth.
Jared Dean Nelson, 20, of 246 Pack Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Mikel Ray Pelt, 20, of 1638 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Caleb Joe Prose, 41, of 121 Maple Court, Waleska, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of theft by taking.
Christopher Ryan Wisherd, 41, of 77 Geyser Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Raul Borja, 32, of 102 Huffman Road, Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Calhoun Police and charged with no insurance, no license and window tint.
Carrie Jones Clark, 36, of 740 Parker Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Dustin Cody Wright, 20, of 1638 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, tag lights violation and tail lights violation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Joshua Caleb Bailey, 42, of 120 Waterford Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Sheree Nicole Jones, 33, of 70 Wade St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a probation violation (original charge: criminal trespass).
Christopher Ryan Sumner, 40, of 234 Highland Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Lisa Joy Vandyke, 27, of 170 Newtown Loop N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault — both with family violence designation.
Rogelio Cornejo, 32, of 305 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, hands free violation and no insurance.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Barry Wade Blankenship, 34, of 491 McCreary Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction or hindering of law enforcement and a parole violation.
Amanda Rae Hall, 24, of 113 E. George St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and open container.
Christopher Ryan Sumner, 40, of 234 Highland Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
James Edward Zellner Jr., 27, of 100 Hunt Drive, Apt. 18, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department battery — family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Chandler Thomas Bell, 32, of 59 W. Las Vegas Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Carmelino Ortiz Hernandez, 39, of 708 Union Ave., Morristown, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no license.
Linda Dorree Reynolds, 46, of 241 S. Moss, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no insurance.
Lori Janine Shelton, 56, of 154 N. Dale, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.