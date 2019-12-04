Thursday, Nov. 28
Adan Joseph Cruz, 26, of 3605 Flores St., Laredo, Texas, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Shannon James Southern, 38, of 11 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Macuso, 42, of 130 Dane Lane, Swanson, South Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a stop signs and yield sign violation.
Friday, Nov. 29
James Colby Thomas, 37, or 710 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a blue light violation, a suspended tag and a probation violation.
Mia Ann Nichole Golden, 21, of 309 Edwards Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Caterra Armon Trammell, 19, of 189 Lakecrest Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Porcshe Eavona Rachel, 23, of 309 Edward Ave., Calhoun, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Danny Lee Ward, 25, of Budget Inn No. 108, Calhoun, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Yolanda Washington-Hernandez, 49, of 2844 Five Springs Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Kimberly Cox, 39, of 272 W. Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Timmy Robert Cox, 40, of 272 W. Pine Chapel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Jared Heath Woodring, 38, of 400 Birchwood Road, Apt. 620, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Xavier Candelario, 21, of 100 MCConnell Road, Apt. 25, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and speeding.
Jay Ronald Goslin, 36, of 9212 E. Beach Circle, Iverness, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Melody Melissa Mitchell, 34, of 118 Grant Ave., Oak Grove, Kentucky, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Antonio Lamont Collins, 24, of 351 Connally St., Apt. 102, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Roberto Torres Paniagua, 30, of 167 Emory St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and battery/simple battery — family violence.
Ronald Reives Jr., 34, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a parole violation.
Darnell Thashea Wells, 41, of 132 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk and simple battery.
Andrew Scott Garrett, 19, of 2144 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Monday, Dec. 2
Josh Allen Grizzle, 34, of 206 Rips Road, Lot D, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children in the third degree and cruelty to children in the first degree — family violence.
Kenneth Leon Walker, 32, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Dawn Ann Anderson, 20, of 150 Doe Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Sam Lewis, 44, of 8716 Riverview, St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with maximum limits and reckless driving.
Maycee Cheyenne Nolder, 22, of 135 Cooper Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.