Thursday, Dec. 5
David Allen Carlisle, 39, of 16026 N.W. 278 Ave., Alachua, Florida, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with DUI, improper lane change, open container and reckless driving.
Roderick Tyrone Cooper, 38, of 221 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Daniel Edward Nix, 45, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and a probation violation (original charge: criminal damage to property second degree).
Jerry Paul Steele, 52, of 18100 County Road 44, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Jason Teague, 46, of Owens Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, going inside the guardline with a weapon or drugs, and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Clayton Edward Wheat, 44, of 239 5th St. Rolling Acres, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault.
Friday, Dec. 6
Raymond Alan Copeland, 60, of 100 Springdale Drive, Apt. 55, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with bicycle to be ridden on side of roadway, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and a probation violation (original charge: possession of methamphetamine).
Joshua Edmond Corn, 21, of 318 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield, hit and run and a seat belt violation.
Matthew Lynn Crowder, 35, of 184 Thomson Loop Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls and obstruction or hinder of law enforcement officers.
Matthew Kyle Hobgood, 26, of 200 S. Line St., No. 604, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with entering an auto or other motor vehicle with intent of a felony.
Tessa Faye Steele, 35, of 885 County Road 597, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Henrick Israel Vazquez, 17, of 117 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with statutory rape.
Timothy Paul Williams, 58, of 573 Galaxy Way, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree.
Shahzad Mehar Ali Saleem, 47, of 6200 Hixon Pike, Apt. 253, Hixon, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Quinton Deron Marquez Brown, 27, of 4590 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Zach Parker Edwards, 31, of 1207 Moores Ferry, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and transactions in drug related objects.
Calvin Edwin Goforth, 55, of 1249 Gardner Spring Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended).
Karen Marie Hamilton, 37, of 4590 Highway 53, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
David Anthony Mashburn, 33, of 1649 Fletcher Drive, Ballground, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement.
Lacrisa Eagle Reyes, 27, of 288 Iracille Lane N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Kimberly Ann Myers, 47, of 2184 Roland Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device and no insurance.
Robert Justin Nichols, 31, of 121 Foxhall Drive, Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license, no seatbelt and no insurance.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Zach Parker Edwards, 31, of 1207 Moores Ferry, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and transactions in drug related objects.
Michael Corey Sumlin, 46, of 1208 Georgian Place, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Shannon Renee Amerson, 35, of 180 Postell Road, Murphy, North Carolina, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Amanda Elizabeth Dandridge, 36, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Richard William Davis, 32, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with hands free violation, improper plates, no insurance, no tag and a suspended license.
Desmond Bernard Whatley, 35, of 20 Morning Side Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Monday, Dec. 9
Jorge Francisco Garcia-Pineda, 27, of 620 Mason Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane and a brake light violation.
Devin Allen Myers, 23, of 15 Iver Lane, Dahlonega, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, no proof of insurance, open container, license required, two counts of reckless driving and two counts of duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Jonathan Nicholas Reed, 36, of 1491 Pleasant Union Road, Canton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with faulty speedometer and speeding (91 in a 70 mph zone).
Courtnea Alexander Williams, 31, of 941 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts of going inside the guardline with drugs and a probation violation (original charge: terroristic threats and acts).
William Joseph Emard, 44, of 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and no lights at night.
Lefaite Antonio Fergile, 21, of 226 Club Drive, Trion, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding (84 in a 70 mph) and suspended registration.
Yorismal Rodriguez Rodriguez, 19, of 101 E. Fuller St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a hands free violation.