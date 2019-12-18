Tuesday, Dec. 10
Trayron Marques Bexley, 25, of 439 Georgia Ave., Bremen, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Theresa Marie Burrill, 44, of 141 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking — felony.
Joshua Lamar Howard, 30, of 2315 Sir Lancelot Place, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation and a probation violation (original charge: child molestation).
David Lee Lanton, 32, of 157 Popular Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
David Jalon McConnell, 18, of Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Nicole Scoggins, 34, of 6700 Elberton Highway, Dewy Rose, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to wear seatbelt, disregarding traffic signals and brakelights and turn signals required.
Kenneth Richard Sherwood, 32, of 24 Cade Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of methamphetamine and a tail lights violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Maison Dokota Cordell, 27, of 205 Fog Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Joshua Michael Hendricks, 39, of 130 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence, simple assault, simple assault — family violence, theft by taking and a probation violation (original charge: aggravated battery).
Austin Brett Patterson, 24, of 108 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Richard Sherwood, 32, of 24 Cade Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and no taillights.
Limber Uriel Perez Bravo, 26, of 162 First St., Trion, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with following too closely, no insurance and no license.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Glen Hollis Barrett, 37, of 180 Frix Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a $2,000 child support purge.
Bob Andrew Cornett, 22, of 702 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a $500 child support purge.
Franklin Eugene Edwards, 76, of 439 W. Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Heather Renee Floyd, 33, of 381 Davis Loop Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: shoplifting) and a bond surrender.
Thomas Anthony Jones, 29, of 1255 Doyle Road, Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a $1,500 child support purge.
Wilmer Yobany-Bravo Lopez, 19, of 3705 Dickerson Park, Nashville, Tennessee, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no license and maximum limits (88 in a 70 mph).
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 59, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Mary June Reese, 66, of 165 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Dustin Craig Tate, 39, of 157 Bradley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: no license), a probation violation (original charge: driving while unlicensed) and a second failure to appear (original charge: theft by taking).
Ronnie Allen Watts, 55, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with revoked license and red light violation.
Friday, Dec. 13
Scott Thomas Lee Brown, 29, of 261 Luke St. S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Caridad Maria Jones, 36, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Terry Don Jones Jr., 33, of 200. S. Line St., No. 204, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Eduardo Lopez Jr., of 284 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and a headlight violation.
Christopher Lamar Poarch, 51, of 553 Freeman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Edward Silvers, 40, of 4018 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Amber Renee Griggs, 37, of 1917 Healthcliff Drive, Apt. 14, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI less safe.
Jeffery Allen Ingle, 49, of 430 Baxter Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without a current plate.