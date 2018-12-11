The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Stephen Randall Baggett, 36, of 4251 Keith Valley, Cohutta, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Barry Wayne Dixon, 61, of 261 B Briarpatch Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
James Randall England, 50, of 1390 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tessa Eline Farley, 24, of 39 College Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Monique Lashea Gray, 33, of 285 Forest Heights, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Paul William Martin, 65, of 10 Hammond Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Aaron Robert Walker, 32, of 235 Vinewood Road, Apt. E7, Calhoun, Tennessee, arrested and sentenced.
Shannon Renee Ellis, 32, of 1410 U.S. 41 N, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Juan Carlos Ropez, 29, of 460 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and traffic control device.
Friday, Dec. 7
Laurie Anne Bray, 41, of 931 Chulio Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed.
Marissa Shaye Cannon, 19, of 933 Blalock Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jennifer Leigh Sisson, 34, of 396 Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs, DUI, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction of officers, open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of crime and public indecency.
Glenn Sprallings, 69, of 703 Hancock Avenue, Chattanooga, arrested and charged with false statements and writings, giving false name, no driver’s license, no insurance and no tag.
James Spencer Harris, 41, of 296 Dover Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Harvey Eugene Horne, 19, of 169 Bailey Drive SE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, no tail lights and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Saturday, Dec. 8
William Patrick Hall, 60, of 885 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, open container, tag light and too fast for conditions.
Guido Allan Napoletano, 45, of 186 Landing Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, two accounts of disorderly conduct/harassing calls, two accounts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of officer, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, simple battery on peace officer and suspended license.
Brandy Jamar Sistrunk, 31, of 640 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with first degree burglary.
Betsy Lee Allen Ragsdale, 43, of 118 Barnsley Garden Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with purchase/possession/control of methamphetamine.
Jakeal Wesley Cobb, 23, of 5516 NW East Torino Parkway, Port St. Lucie, Florida, arrested by CPD and housed for improper U-turn, no insurance, no license and window tint.
Wilson Raw Saladino Corrales, 20, of 7062 White Trillion Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with maximum limits 111 mph in 70 mph zone, reckless driving.
Flavio Elado Martinez, 27, of 2116 Hampton Park Drive, Hoover, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without license, failure to maintain lane and no insurance.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Lanois Davis Crowe, 68, of 214 Fourth St., Emerson, arrested and charged for driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Allison Kate Dockrey, 33, of 3267 Dews Pond Road SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Daisy Macias, 22, of 333 Forrest Heights Drive SW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
Christy Sarai Tinoco, 25, of 210 Meadow Brook Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Alexander Gray Hadden, 19, of 120 Emily Lane SW, Adairsville, arrested and charged with basic rules, driving on roadways laned for traffic, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container and possession of alcohol under age of 21.
Brandon Lee Smith, 22, of 192 Ivy Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.