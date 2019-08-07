Thursday, Aug. 1
Robbie James Buchanan, 44, of 262 Prater Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a child support purge in the amount of $3,200.15 and a probation violation for theft by receiving stolen property.
Allen Bruce Coleman, 29, of 3713 Highway 225, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false imprisonment and simple battery.
Kristopher David McBee, 44, of 796 Mauldin Road NW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of Superior Court and a probation violation for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats.
Bryson Garrett West, 28, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Wesley Darrell Williams, 45, of 44 Dawn Lane, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Wanda Acosta-Hernandez, 51, of 119 East George St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, no insurance, and no license.
Homer Jackson Long, 32, of 123 York Drive, Planville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane, improper passing, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to notify upon striking a fixture.
Thomas Davis West, 47, of 662 McEntyre Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct.
Friday, Aug. 2
Phillip Noel Covington, 59, of 345 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing – family violence and simple battery – family violence.
Freddie Jr. Evans, 52, of 103 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two probation violations and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Rocky James Fair, 28, of 728 Darby Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Kristopher Gauge McBee, 23, of 209 Camelot Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety and simple battery.
Daniel Lee Wiley, 40, of 182 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Matthew Adam Greeson, 35, of 141 Peachtree Lane SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Joey Jamal Alexander, 34, of 232 Cooper St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and tampering with evidence.
Julius James Dodd, 56, of 1009 Liberty Church Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing, impersonating a public officer or employee and simple battery.
Cassonya Denise Pugh, 46, of 4761 Cantrell Road, Flowery Branch, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked, going inside a guardline with a weapon, liquor or drugs, maximum limits, and an open container violation.
Tammie Tamara Williams, 45, of 130 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, public drunkenness and simple battery.
Danny Lee Gann II, 27, of 168 Old Evenry, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with concealing identity of vehicle, driving under the influence and a taillight violation.
Edgar Reyes Gonzalaz, 35, of 146 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Matthew Russell Hucks, 38, of 904 Union Grove Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lance and no insurance.
Daphne Leighann Sewell, 41, of 1175 Old Harris Road, Dallas, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Demarcus Jeshawn Studyvent, 20, of 679 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and loitering and prowling.
Michael Allen Walker, 54, of 233 Calhoun St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding and not meeting tag/registration requirements.
Ryan Lee Allen, 18, of 21 Martin Circle, Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, an improper turn and no insurance.
Ramon Rivera Ortiz, 57, of 211 Wiline St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Tiffanni Savannah Richards, 29, of 534 Guess Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper turn, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and an open container violation.
Raymond Rivera Sotomayor, 34, of 153 Louise Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Avery Ragan Roberts, 64, of 233 Owens Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, no seat belt and driving with a suspended license.
Monday, Aug. 5
Kyle Phillip Boston, 36, of 211 Renee Road, Trion, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shane Kyle Gregory Jr., 25, of 84 Gaines Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charge: DUI and suspended registration) and probation violation (original charge: battery).
Jeremy Martin Griffin, 42, of 960 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement.
Jennifer Lynn Johnson, 42, of 598 Ryo Mountain Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with financial transaction card fraud and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Christopher Arther Mayes, 48, of 2501 Henry Galman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — felony.
Linda Charlene Peek, 47, of 2501 Henry Galman Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Troy Southern, 31, of 826 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless driving.
Issac Morgan Crowder, 21, of 2092 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a stop signs and yield signs violation.
Alice Nicole Simerly, 27, 151 Walker St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive.