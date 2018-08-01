The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, July 26
Arnot, Ryan Matthew, 26, 95 Diley Hill Terrace, Ringgold, arrested by FPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
Benford, Nathan Demetrice, 27, 2318 Blue Granitect, Conley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Bowker, James Elmer, 71, 322 W 17th Street, Santa Anna, CA, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, expiration & renewal licenses; re-examination required, open container.
Campos-Gomes, Fernando Jose, 28, 1070 Hill Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Copley, Amber Dawn, 36, 301 Ellen Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Dodd, Ford Nelson, 70, 649 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 40, 1318 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed.
Fuller, Aubrey Catarina, 26, 118 Cooks Lane, Old Fort, TN, arrested by FPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Hall, Christopher Dewayne, 40, 163 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, arrested and held for other agency.
Haney, April Elaine, 32, 519 Moriah Noel Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Jackson, Stephen Randall, 58, 200 S Line Street #228, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness.
McEntyre, Jeffery Alan, 54, 465 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Nix, Daniel Edward, 43, 509 Hazel Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ray, Michael Franklin, 40, 43 Violet Street, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Weaver, Felicia Lenette, 43, 100 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Friday, July 27
Boivin, Shawn Michael, 28 , 4242 Highway Highway 41 N, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA, marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Croft, Kyle Denton, 31, 881 Rich Meadow Trail, Cleveland, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Elder, Robert Monroe, 32, 157 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children, murder; felony murder.
Fowler, Neal Roger, 57, 1207 Moores Ferry Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Garcia, Taylor Linsey, 25, 1126 Probasco Street, Lafayette, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Groomes, Olivia Alexandria, 26, 111 A Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children, murder; felony murder.
Hall, Chandler Lee, 17, 113 Carter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with entering an auto, entering an auto or other motor vehicle with intent of felony.
McClure, Cody Dewayne, 24, 135 Charlett Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McNamara, Edward Martin, 61, 401 Hall Memorial Road, arrested and charged with aggravated assault FVA.
Purdey, Ilya Mikhalenko, 21, 181 Woodland Circle NW, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Radeke, Roxanna Lucille, 55, 4346 Rome Road Lot #2, Plainville, arrested and charged with burglary.
Talley, Billy Lee, 42, 3766 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Towe, Carl Douglas, 50, 743 Highway 53 E, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wheat, Lindsey Nicole, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Allen, James Hugh, 61, 270 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, improper stopping.
Hewitt, Taylor Desiree, 24, 889 West 12th Street, Chickamauga, arrested and charged with DUI.
Hodges, Johnny Hughe, 30, 200 Line Street #218, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Morales, Roque, 25, 743 Wilson Loop, Cohutta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Ozuna, Bryan Isaac, 26, 431 Benton Street, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits.
Saturday, July 28
Harrell, Jimmy Lynn, 33, 601 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass.
King III, Garvin Leonard, 37, 4962 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FVA, criminal damage to property FVA, cruelty to children FVA.
Young, Trenton Charles, 17, 2612 Lovebridge, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Sunday, July 29
Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 32, 1327 Huffman Road, Lafayette, arrested and charged with giving false name to LEO, obstruction or hindering LEOs, probation violation.
Keeney Jr, James Thomas, 49, 121 Main Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Wilkie, Rex Allen, 49, 426 Elm Street Ap.t. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA, false imprisonment FVA.