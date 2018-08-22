The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Allen, Dennis Carroll, 57, 3002 SUgar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and charged with public drunkenness.
Bell, Jalisa Marshay, 27, 46 Stiles Street SW, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Bunch, Eric Martin, 37, 372 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance.
Slaughter, Jesse Kaleb, 23, 203 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Stilphen, Shawn Michael, 39, 13 Sandelwood Court, Streamwood, IL, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Friday, Aug. 17
Finch, Malcolm Jarrard, 40, 326 St. Francis Way, Knoxville, TN, arrested and charged with battery.
Gaddis, Christina Michelle, 40, 10 Ridge Row Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Henson, Chasity Noelle, 32, 133 Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mills, Anthony Calvin, 29, 525 Peter Street Apt. 17, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, housed for bench warrant.
Mountjoy, Zachary Scott, 29, Belmont Place Apt. 19, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, obstruction.
Trammell, William Donnell, 41, 9 Blacks Bluff Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Treadaway, Austin Lee, 26, 253 Holland Drive, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Twilley, Brandi Lea, 34, 427 Belmont Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery FVA.
Williams, Candy Leeanne, 42, 3585 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
Frederick, Perry Renard, 42, 702 Jones Street Apt. B, Cedartown, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without no license, driving without insurance, speeding.
Mendoza-Blanco, Joel Alejandro, 22, 160 Chance Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Bixby, John Robert, 25, 588 Cline Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Graham, Brandon Ashley, 40, 1275 Railroad Street, Adairsville, arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Graham, Mary Beth, 34, 1275 Railroad Street, Adairsville, arrested and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, manufacture/sell/dispense, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Green, Eric Lee, 37, homeless, Calhoun, arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Locke, Gary Lee, 29, 3425 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with giving false name or address to LEO, safety belts, simple battery, criminal trespass, probation violation.
McGill, Kathy Brock, 67, 115 Stoners Road, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, open container, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Parker, Eddie Lee, 74, 51 Highway 53 Room 109, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Stanley, Donald Vaden, 35, 2711 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Brown, Susan Helen, 51, 139 Wade Drive NE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, hands free violation, improper U-turn.
Cabrera, Elizabeth Deserie, 31, 212 Patricia Ann Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for false name and date of birth.
Sandoval, Mary Elizabeth, 46, 107 Gray Street, Dalton, arrested by CPD and held for other agency, housed for false name and date of birth.
Scoggins, Corey Ryan, 19, 130 Walraven Way, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake light required, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Aker, Joseph Nathan, 57, 126 Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV, false imprisonment FVA, terroristic threats and acts.
Alvizurez-Morales, Edgar Estuardo, 21, 221 Barnett Street, La Vernge, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Boothe, Joseph Randall, 42, 180 Upper Tate Bend Road, Resaca, arrested by FPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Clayton, Tristan William, 17, 99 Hunt Drive Apt. 5, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Dalton, Eddie Dean, 69, 150 Brown Circle, Resaca, arrested and charged with aggravated assault FVA.
Elkins, Tiffany Hope, 30, 206 Earl Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, expiration and renewal licenses; re-examination required, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, windshields and windshield wipers.
Pass, James Danyl, 36, 104 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation, housed for aggravated stalking, cruelty to children, simple battery.
Timms, Jamie Mark, 46, 144 Nance Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Dilbeck, Robert Lee, 68, 809 Buck Boulevard, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, impeding flow of traffic.
Dixon, Adrian Adonis, 40, 151 Foxhall Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence.
Gilbert Jr, Jimmy Richard, 25, 634 Beason Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license, speeding.
Gomez-Recinos, Alves, 45, 101 Adair Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to yield entering roadway, no insurance, no license.