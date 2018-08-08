The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, August 2
Curtis, Ian Christopher, 161 Peachtree Lane SE, Calhoun, arrested by GSP for bench warrant.
Freeman, Dustin Eugene, 18, 421 Beamer Circle, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Gray, Gary Dewayne, 42, 74 Horseshoe Lake Road, Kingston, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
Green, Terry James, 53, 145 Devonwood Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, hit and run/leaving scene of accident, improper braking.
Murray, William Seth, 38, 486 Blalock Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Portee, William, 25, 1029 Roadhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Powers, Robert Coleman, 26, 335 Folsom Road, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, reckless driving, DUI.
Quinn, Randall Eugene, 29, 1108 N. Wall Street Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Tucker Garrison, 27, 10 Switah Connector, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property.
Tate, Dustin Craig, 37, 157 Bradley Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, possession of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct, striking fixed object.
Clemente, Pedro Martinez, 39, 512 Elm Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Matuz, Modesto Natarin, 38, 102 Joann Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Friday, August 3
Alcantar, Alex, 18, 144 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Harrell, Jimmy Lynn, 33, 601 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McAfee, Jacob Austin, 27, 265 Newtown Road Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Parm, Dillon Lee, 24, 107 Walker Street, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Treadaway, Austin Lee, 26, 164 John White Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Harris, Antione Qashun, 22, 108 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Hernandez, Edgar Estuardo, 35, 265 Newtown Road Apt. #4, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight requirement, no insurance, no license.
Saturday, August 4
Brown, Charles Robert Kenneth, 51, 146 Century Way, Resaca, arrested and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, drug-related objects, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Duffey, Thomas Daniel, 32, 121 Dogwood Avenue, Jasper, arrested by GSP and charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Huggins, Chadley Dasean, 25, 153 North Whitfield Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, purchase/possession/control.
Leatherwood, Vernie Thomas, 32, 288 Iracille Lane Lot 5, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation.
Stewart, Joshua Shane, 23, 187 Brown Circle Drive, Resaca, arrested and sentenced.
Trammell, Pawnja Jeanette, 50, 154 Praters Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, purchase/possession/control.
Acker, Anthony Shane, 32, 227 Lavista Drive, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Busie, Micheal Stephen, 32, 184 Ruben Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, expiration and renewal licenses; re-examination required.
Holland, Robert David, 61, 171 Regina Forest Road SW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on revoked, no insurance, open container, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Kent, Raveen Leshun, 21, 142 Potash Road, Cedartown, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, speeding.
Thieme, Kimberly Toy, 27, 123 Holcomb Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sunday, August 5
Emerson, Libnis Naharay, 31, 122 Mount View Avenue, McMinnville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Green, Chasity Lynn, 38, 405 Vaaley Hill Road, Griffin, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Jablonowski, Erinn Jacob, 29, 489 Castle Berry Lane, Brunswick, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Massengale, Michael Chad, 36, 186 Liberty Lane, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Robinson, Joseph Michael, 29, 200 Prater Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, open container, tail lights.
Woody, Dale Edward, 53, 106 Rips Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with forgery, forgery of certificate of title.
Barnett, James Brenton, 40, 200 Craig Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Clark, Brian Jamal, 29, 420 N Dean Road, Auburn, AL, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Copeland, Raymond Alan, 58, 100 Springdale Drive Apt. 55, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Simpson, Teresa Diane, 57, 155 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Weaver, Michael David, 48, 525 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for indecent exposure.