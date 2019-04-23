Sunday, April 21
Tommy Ray Thacker, 35, of 300 Larkspur Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Saturday, April 20
Kevin Austin Gillean, 37, of 399 Mount Vernon, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Friday, April 19
Joseph Allen Hughes, 30, of 1409 S. Summer St., El Dorado Springs, Missouri, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Ansleigh Faith Payne, 20, of 115 Yarbrough St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, April 17
Dianca Yvette Fuller, 28, of 3804 Amber Chase Circle, McDonough, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children to the third degree.
Jada Nicole Hufstetler, 40, of 2850 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, arrested by FPD and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Kisha Massey, 42, of 2931 Fredrick Douglas Blvd., Apt. 7A, New York, New York, arrested by CPD and housed for forgery to the first degree, forgery to the second degree, giving false name and date of birth, forgery of financial transaction card, theft by deception and identity theft.
Tuesday, April 16
Allen Ray Cosby, 45, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with two counts of fraud financial identity.
Monday, April 15
Carson Reid Davis, 31, of 11515 White Bluff Road, Savannah, arrested and charged with four counts of forgery in the third degree and four counts of identity fraud.
Jimmy Wayne Turner, 39, of 225 Jones Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with littering, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, no license tag, pedestrian darting out in traffic, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tail lights lens, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.