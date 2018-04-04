The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, March 29
Annibale, David Anthony, 60, 2004 Gold Mine Road, Yorkville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Bramblett, Ann Marie, 47, 113 Carter Street Lot 1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.
Fretz, Keith Richard III, 38, 45 Deer Park Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Guzman, Brent Lee, 31, 405 Benton Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking FVA, headlights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of crime, purchase/possession/control, tires.
Johnson, Melissa Ann, 41, 114 Square Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
King, John Robert, 57, 625 Bray Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with contempt of superior court.
Serritt, Daniel Lee, 35, 313 Crest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by receiving stolen property.
Serritt, Johnny Bird, 58, 401 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Shelp, Cory Robert, 40, 502 Switch Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Stewart, Robin Wade, 46, homeless, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, probation violation, purchase/possession/control.
Velasco, Jose Ruperto, 26, 105 West Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with maximum limits, driving while unlicensed.
Waldon, Jamel Lajuan, 36, 270 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Blay, Kulu Kaku, 38, 508 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Meeler, Hunter Lee, 18, 200 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to stop at sign, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Razo, Jacob Alan, 23, 2530 Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana, shoplifting.
Robinson, Travis Sentell, 38, 112 Riverbend Drive Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight requirement, no insurance, suspended license.
Snavely, Megan Lynn, 25, 1100 Alyson Avenue, Alburn, IN, arrested by CPD and housed for theft by shoplifting.
Washington, Stephen Jarrod, 27, Court Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, no helmet, no insurance, no license.
Friday, March 30
Brown, James Lamar, 51, 2677 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with transactions in drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalty.
Crawford, Amanda Jean, 35, 509 Hazel Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault on LEO.
Harris, Fredrick, 57, 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with sexual battery FVA.
Holt Jr, Tommy Lee, 29, 3219 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Coleman, James Loren, 57, 2481 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, obedience to traffic-control devices required; presumptions.
Saturday, March 31
Arnold, Matthew Aaron, 28, 130 Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Bramblett, Dewayne Eugene, 48, 212 Daisy Street, Resaca, arrested and simple battery FVA.
Burns, Addie Beatrice, 38, 317 N 4th Avenue, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI drugs, failure to maintain lane.
Chalfant, Michelle Grace, 22, 1132 US Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault FVA, cruelty to children, bail jumping generally, bench warrant.
Hamilton, Taylor Shantel, 19, 163 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for crossing guard lines with drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Harden, Steven Terence, 44, 1930 Valleybrook Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for improper turn, possession of a controlled substance, tools for the commission of crime.
Henslee, Nathan David, 30, 318 Soldier Pathway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana.
McMichael, Rodrick Donnell, 40, 17 B Evans Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for cruelty to children, pedestrian under the influence, VGCSA.
Pendley, Leanna Judith, 26, 1067 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Self, Lonnie Leon, 55, 129 Farnics Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Brewster Jr, Jasper, 46, 200 South Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Pelt, Lloyd Mikel, 38, 1638 Nickelsvile Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Sellars, Shirley Yvonne, 51, 200 Harlan Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to dim headlights.
Sunday, April 1
Bumgardner, Joshua Lamar, 30, 136 Green Row, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA.
Castro, Luis Castro Amilcar, 25, 103 Carter Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to yield turning right, false name and DOB, no insurance, no license, VGCSA less than one ounce, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Goins, Alton Lee, 35, 980 Red Bud Road NE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Hutto, Jessica, 34, 980 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Lockelar, Christy Lee, 37, 609 Moores Ferry Road, arrested and held for other agency.
Sistrunk, Brandy Jamar, 31, 640 Martin Luther King, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name or address to LEO, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
Talley, Ashlyn Paige, 22, 136 Green Row, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for crossing guard line with drugs, possession of controlled substance.
Aguilar, Roberto Montulvo, 56, 126 Whiteway, Immokalee, FL, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to obtain a GA driver’s license, no insurance, turn signal.
Stone, Randy Lane, 41, 4302 Tibbs Bridge Road SE, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed.
Towe, Scotty Eugene, 43, 5326 Hidden Cove Road, Cedar Bluff, AL, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license, improper U-turn, no insurance.