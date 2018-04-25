The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, April 19
Adams, Joseph Richard, 44, 915 Highway 156 SW, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Champion, Victoria Shiann, 25, 689 Woods Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI drugs, giving false information, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Cochran, Keith Justin, 39, 211 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant, probation violation.
Robinson, Georgia Montana, 21, 200 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls, simple battery FVA.
Silcox, Edward Allen, 42, 1217 Poplar Street, South Bend, IN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Wade, Terrance Montease, 39, 113 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Witcher, Alexander Lee, 32, 129 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Armstrong, Tisha Marriette, 31, 402 McDonald Street, Rome, arrested and charged with theft by conversion, theft by deception.
Dublin, Takesha Renee, 37, 4 Poinsetta Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, seatbelt, suspended license.
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 34, 181 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no license, no valid license.
Gonzalez, Carlos Vicente, 36, 1386 Highway 41 N Apt. B3, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license.
Kirkland, Christopher Raymond, 46, 165 Jackson Drive, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with a suspended license.
Monge, Elvin Ernesto, 17, 1912 Gwinnett Station Road, Tucker, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Nielsen, Matthew Robert, 41, 936 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for altered suspension, DUI, failure to maintain lane, tag cover, too fast for conditions.
Washington, Walter Arthur, 52, 410 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, simple assault FVA.
Watts, Jerome R, 29, 5080 North 54th Street, Milwaukee, WI, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Friday, April 20
Abernathy, Tamecia Starr, 33, 295 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and housed for battery.
Anthony, William Benjamin, 29, 200 Neal Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Chavez, Uvaldo Vargas, 39, 8114 New Calhoun Drive, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Franco, Otoniel Mejia, 44, 406 Richardson Road Apt. 10, arrested and sentenced.
Garner, Derek Vincent, 31, 114 Hamby Lane, Manchester, TN, arrested and charged with possession of schedule III controlled substance.
Humphreys, Christopher Brent, 39, 29 Patten Parkway, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Murray, John Madison, 37, 408 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Beck, Andrew Farris, 36, 2092 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Brewster, Nechola Thomas, 41, 200 S Line Apt. 302, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight requirement, suspended license.
Cabezas, Jason Albert, 20, 268 Soldiers Pathway, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and housed of littering, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Estrada, Jorge A, 28, 1607 Rio Vista Drive, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Saldona, Jorge Manuel, 22, 3556 Buchanon Road, Cleveland, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of of marijuana of less than one ounce.
Starr, Timothy Lee, 47, PO Box 321, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with criminal trespass.
Saturday, April 21
Mills, Anthony Calvin, 29, 238 Town Creek, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FV.
Reyes, Javier Edwin, 17, 212 Highpoint Drive Apt. 19, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sneed, Tobias Samuel, 44, 3213 Ranger Gate, Marietta, arrested by FPD and housed for DUI, stopping or standing in public roadway.
Bray, Kelsea Kristina, 24, 127 County Line Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with speeding, suspended license.
Brown, Terry Lee, 53, 1417 Meadowlark Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Holden, Jarrod Lamar, 23, 114 Square Drive, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at red light, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing and attempting to elude, no insurance, no license.
Sunday, April 22
Copeland, Raymond Alan, 58, 10 Springdale Drive Apt. 55, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Evans, Allen Dale, 41, 1999 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery/simple battery FV, cruelty to children.
King, Angelica Madyson, 20, 110 Defoor Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Hendrix, Renith Everett, 29, 177 Red Bone Ridge Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, safety belts.
Leon, Jose Cruz, 39, 164 Holly Hills, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no license.