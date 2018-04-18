The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, April 12
Collins, Christy Ann, 36, 11 Beatty Lane, Clayton, arrested and charged with possession of schedule IV substance.
Collins, Michael Jason, 40, 46870 SR 124, Racine, OH, arrested and charged with marijuana possession/manufacture/sell/purchase.
Commander, Lajoyce Nicole, 36, 212 Old Belwood Road Apt.20, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Davis, Michael George, 54, 264 Oak Hill Street, Chatsworth, arrested for bench warrant.
Dixon, Canaan Jara, 29, 321 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with child support purge.
Foster, Russell Andrew, 35, 3285 Liberty Mill, Eastonolee, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Hedges, Andrew Steven, 38, 735 Pleasant Hill Road, Calhoun, arrested by PRO for bench warrant, probation violation.
Holbrook, Walter Scott, 38, 184 Thompson Lane, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.
Hudson, Judith Tristen, 32, 214 James Street, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with battery, burglary, giving false name of address to LEO, terroristic threats and acts.
Jordon, Monte Shane, 45, 102 West May Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Pickens, Earl O’Dell, 102 West May Street, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of heroin, tail lights.
Holland, Robert David, 61, 117 Regina Forest Road SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, tag violation, windshield violation.
Newport, Benny, 51, 2244 Highway 136, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Newport, Gary Wayne, 63, 2707 Henry Gallman, Resaca, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Friday, April 13
Brewer, Timothy Leon, 50, 112 Longview Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Champion Jr, Lawrence, 36, 852 Beecher Street Apt. 155, Cincinatti, OH, arrested and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Esters, Myron Allen, 34, 436 Orchard Drive, Stone Mountain, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ferguson, Edward Zackery, 30, 1514 Little Texas Valley, Rome, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Johnson, Joshua Andrew, 18, 165 Main Street NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jones, Presley Douglas, 24, 1109 Russell Hill Road NW, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with battery FVA.
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 18, 200 Harlan Street Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Mulkey, Hershell Kane, 39, 403 East Valley Road, Rydal, arrested and charged with battery FVA, simple battery FVA, aggravated FVA, criminal trespass FVA, probation violation.
Stevens, Brea Ananoel, 17, 100 Springdale Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Weems, Alexis Nicole, 36, 248 Folsum Road, Calhoun, arrested for drug court.
Wheat, Lindsey Nicole, 30, 130 Back Draft Lane, Rossville, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, obstruction, shoplifting.
Arreguin, Fabian, 18, 260 Goat Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with child molestation; aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sodomy; aggravated sodomy.
Duke, Scott Max, 46, 471 Mt Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, no-passing zones, reckless driving.
Mitchell, Robert Dannis, 27, 26 Frost Drive, NW, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding.
Thomas, Autumn Katherine, 26, 2158 Louina Road, Roanoke, LA, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkeness.
Saturday, April 14
Redwine, Steven Joshua, 26, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery/simple battery FV, giving false name or address to LEOs.
Stewart, Cynta Marie, 36, 356 Dover Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Turner, Jason Lynn, 34, 431 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant, bond surrender.
Wimpey, Johnny Marty, 45, 749 Brackett Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery FV, criminal trespass FVA, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Daniels, Timothy Charles, 46, 124 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI.
England, James Randall, 49, 1192 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Gregory Jr, Shane Kyle, 24, 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and charged with DUI, driving while registration is suspended or revoked.
Adams, Melissa Jean, 41, 516 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Davis, Angela Kay, 41, 1783 Evergreen Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with giving false name or address to LEO, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation.
Hyde, Joseph DaWayne, 247 Oxford Circle, Ranger, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, basic rules (driving too fast for conditions), driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, further restrictions on use of controlled-access roadways, no proof of insurance, obstruction or hindering LEOs, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions.
Sunday, April 15
Burger, Norris Lee, 57, 168 Cass Loop NE, Ranger, arrested and charged with battery.
Holder, Nile Stephen, 63, 980 Red Bud Road Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.