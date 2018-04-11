The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, April 5
Davis, Tony Thomas, 55, 178 West Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested and serving sentence.
Demond, Andrew Alvin, 25, 266 Forrest Avenue, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Dotson, Robbie Grant, 33, 110 Michael Drive, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and here for court.
Gilbert, Brent Jonathan, 36, 285 Big Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine.
Gladney, Lloyd David, 55, 104 River Meadow Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Hampton, Edwind Blake, 30, 495 Holmesmill Road, Huntington, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Laynez-Gonzalez, Roginaldo Adalberto, 41, 105 Florence Ave Apt. A, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, no license.
Nesbitt, Kevin Douglas, 41, 216 Adair Street #2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container, terroristic threats.
Pendley, David Bryson, 20, 138 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, arrested CPD and charged with simple assault.
Brown, Shane Caleb, 37, 289 Lexington Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Coleman, Sue Maxine, 30, 2620 Highway 41 NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, striking fixed object.
Thieme, Kimberly Toy, 26, 123 Holcomb Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, safety belts, vehicles turning left failure to yield.
Friday, April 6
Bryant, Crystal Nicole, 36, 522 W Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Geoffroy, Roget, 33, 215 Portland Avenue, Nashville, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.
White, Kevin Ray, 33, 77 Spence Road, Newnan, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Guffey, Ethan Travis, 18, 662 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Hall, Dallas Lee, 41, 216 Lakeview, Chatsworth, arrested and housed for RPD for no insurance.
Joseph, Jessie Antoin, 30, 160 Laural Place, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Parker, Natalie Grace, 20, 154 Timms Loop SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, marijuana possession less than one ounce, maximum limits, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs.
Rolle, Lawrence Earl, 46, 2310 Saddle Creek Drive, McDonough, arrested and charged with driver to exercise due care, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of commercial vehicle without a valid license, truck over six wheels must stay in the right lanes.
Saturday, April 7
Adams, Melissa Jean, 41, 516 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with interfering with call for emergency help, simple battery.
Baldwin, Zachary Wayne, 30, 1464 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, marijuana possession less than one ounce.
Burns, Gary Lee, 47, 146 Century Way, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Johnston, Christopher Wayne, 28, 504 Salem Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with basic rules, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Rogers, Tyronna Cornelius, 45, 64 Brown Road SW, Cartersville, arrested and charged with harassing communications.
Smith, Jammy Vernell, 55, 55 Lillpat Cane, Talking Rock, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, open container.
Spires, Matthew Dillon, 29, 160 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FV, cruelty to children, interfering with call for emergency help.
Timms, Christopher Garrett, 20, 4540 Chatsworth Highway, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass FVA, public drunkenness.
Akin, Douglas Alan, 58, 187 Mount Zion Road NE, Resaca, arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
Bond, Eunna C, 36, 6011 Western Hills Drive, Norcross, arrested by CPD and charged with false imprisonment, simple battery.
McClarty, Kye Ray, 30, 117 Plymouth Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for public intoxication.
Orellana, Cristian Fernando, 27, 122 Hendrix Avenue, Russellville, AL, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, no license.
Wilson, Teandra Jeanice, 25, 1606 Brewster Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Sunday, April 8
Cagle, Eric Carl, 56, 1742 Thomas Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Greenlee, James Edward, 38, 4869 Bessie Avenue, St. Louis, MO, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Heyworth, Timothy Michael, 23, 201 Farrar Road, Cohutta, arrested and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
Jacobs, Johnetta K C, 32, 6152 Plymouth Avenue, St. Louis, MO, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, speeding.
Minnick, Jacob Duane, 20, 925 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, possession of drug-related objects, terroristic threats and acts.
Marshall Ell Young, 37, 865 Dry Pond Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.