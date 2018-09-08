The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Sept. 3
Cross, Adam Eugene, 34, 3000 E. Walnut Street, Evansville, IN, arrested and charged with smash and grab burglary, theft by shoplifting.
Detherage, Brian Paul, 40, 200 S. Line Street 514, Calhoun, arrested and charged with smash and grab burglary.
Hamilton, Taylor Shantel, 19, 144 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Janson, Joseph Scott, 47, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property.
Lockard, Tonya Jeanene, 48, 980 Red Bud Road Apt. E3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant, probation violation.
Mashburn, Steven Lamont, 31, 175 Rolling 5th, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drug-related objects, pedestrian under the influence, possession of methamphetamine.
Newell, Terrence Bobby, 35, 14020 Alma Street, Detroit, MI, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Thompson, Venus Diane, 46, 200 Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Trejo, Pedro David, 34, 122 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with smash and grab burglary.
Butcher, Marian, 62, 507 E. Davant Avenue, Memphis, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Davis, Andrew Joshua, 31, 110 Victory Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended, seat belt violation.
Gonzalez-Berduo, Leydi Gloricelda, 23, 3207 Anderson Mill Road, Atlanta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, speeding.
Jones, Michael Shane, 38, 460 Mason Road SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
Perez, Hortenica Valasquez, 30, 33 Line Street, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without a valid license, speeding.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Ashworth, Michael Shane, 45, 3440 Battlefield Parkway NW, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with driver to exercise due care, DUI, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sale of controlled substance.
Chitwood, Jamerson Wade, 40, 558 Nicholsville Road, Resaca, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Lee, Robert Chad, 40, 90 Cagle Road, Jasper, arrested and here for court.
Pilcher, Barry Keith, 60, 225 Park Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine.
Pilcher, Deborah Ruth, 66, 1342 US Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine.
Sanford, Jonathan Dwight, 32, 165 Fite Bend Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Simpson, Clyde Andre, 40, 100 McConnell Street, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Smith, Anthony Michael, 49, 26 Mineral Springs, Jasper, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Trotter, Mildred Michelle, 46, 4346 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with DUI, improper lane change, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions.
Young, Eric Quincy, 28, 788 Mt. Olive Church Road, Fairmount, arrested and here for court.
Riz, Napoleon, 29, 511 Plaza Place, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Bartlett, Melissa Kay, 50, 2370 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Boswell, Julius Robert, 78, 143 Pioneer Drive SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Clark Jr, Ronald Lee, 48, 411 Leatmore Road Apt. C, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, no proof of insurance, open container.
Frady, Jonathan Bruce, 34, 18 ½ Montgomery Street, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Green, Jennifer Michelle, 29, 154 Locomotive Way, Tunnel Hill, arrested for bond surrender, failure to appear.
Nobels, Jason Scott, 50, 3950 Shelton Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with theft by taking, when a person is a party to a crime.
Rhoden, Christopher Corey, 27, 4156 Highway 225 N Lot 33, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Simmons, Lee Brody, 33, 173 Red Bone Ridge Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Sluder, Billy Weldon, 54, Adairsville, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Underwood Jr, Stephen Michael, 35, 1919 Old Ringgold Road, Rocky Face arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, theft by taking.
Watkins, Travis Scott, 41, 154 Dale Avenue #2, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction, pedestrian under the influence.
Worth, Heidi Dawn, 40, 7120 Elmbrook Court, Reynoldsburg, OH, arrested by CPD and housed for driving while license is suspended or revoked, red light, alt tag, theft by receiving stolen property.
Landaverde, Marquoz Alberto, 20, 309 Stanley Street, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for stop signs and yield signs, suspended license.
Taylor, Matthew Ray, 23, 2925 Leonard Bridge, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Thomas, Ashley Lee, 25, 2925 Leonard Bridge, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and housed for disorderly conduct, no insurance.