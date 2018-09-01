The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Aug. 27
Anderson, Jonathan Earl, 29, 394 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, obstruction or hindering LEOs, safety belts.
Brown, Gregory Neal, 61, 10 5th Street, Moultrie, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Cooper, Ezekiel Dakota, 27, 122 Evergreen Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Costes, George, 46, 68 White Tail Drive, Locust Fork, AL, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Gragg, Ryan Todd, 33, 225 Hood Street Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to LEO, failure to appear, pedestrians walking on or along roadway, possession of methamphetamine.
Holloway, Jason Steed, 43, 521 Oak Knoll Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Hufstetler, David Glen, 48, 1241 Yarborough Mill Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for probation violation.
Kelley, Ashley Sherfree, 33, 1255 Resaca Lafayette Road, Resaca, arrested and held for other agency.
Ledford, Taylor Ryan, 26, 3678 Halls Valley Road, Trion, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Newbi, Roger Dale, 65, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Patino, Eric Alfredo, 22, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Rice, Deandre Jamahl, 25, 5507 Millers CRJ Drive, Powder Springs, arrested and charged with forgery.
Stafford, Isaiah Jerome, 20, 181 Woodland Circle Apt. 25, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction, simple battery.
Stella, John Dalton, 103 Bryant Road NE, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Williams, Brody Caleb, 23, 616 West Pine Chapel Road NE, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Dobson, Ashley Clark, 36, 1325 Rock Creek Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Gibson, Melanda Lynn, 38, 13460 Highway 53 E, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, shoplifting.
Hunt, Crystal Michelle, 37, 103 College Street, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with shoplifting.
Napoletano, Guido Allan, 45, 186 Landing Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for improper stopping on roadway, open container, DUI.
Tate, Dustin Craig, 37, 157 Bradley Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Ashworth, Stacie Charlene, 24, 3440 Battlefield Parkway, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of an article with an altered identification, dangerous drugs, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Barnett, James Franklin Matthew, 27, 140 West Nance Springs Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal use of an article with an altered identification, dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalty, possession of methamphetamine, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation.
Cox, Jesse Luke, 31, 1316 Winton Drive, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of an article with an altered identification, dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalties, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Gibson, Melanda Lynn, 38, 13460 Highway 53, Fairmount, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Jones, Kenyon Tryee, 22, 103 Kings Court NE, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, transactions in drug-related objects; forfeitures and penalty, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Newport, Ruthann Grace, 37, 334 Beamer Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Walden, Joshua Eugene, 32, 154 Wagon Way, Tunnell Hill, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, criminal use of an article with altered identification, dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Watts, Jerome R, 29, 3449 Sue Lane, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Yetman, Chastin William, 27, 337 Lavista Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hunter, Michael Lee, 38, 853 Woody Road, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license, tail lights or brake lights tinted.
Moon, James Vincent, 53, 5306 Stanton Place Lane, Acworth, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance, tag light.
Romero, Victor Manual, 37, 110 Buck Boulevard, Calhoun, arrested and housed for driving while unlicensed, windshield violation.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Ayala, Alexis, 24, 297 Popular Springs, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Belk, Brittany Renee, 25, 102 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Brown, Cody Daniel, 17, 606 Cline Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of alcohol under age of 21.
Dutton, Danny Ray, 60, 175 Bracket Road, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with alteration of license plates, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Etheridge, Robert Brent, 29, 129 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery.
Evans, Lenard Darrell, 46, 8285 Creek Street, Jonesboro, arrested and charged with following too closely, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Knapp, Dylan Ray Jerome, 25, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Martinez-Anaya, Jose J, 35, 134 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Simpson, Dakota Devar, 32, 278 Hickory Lane, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Freeman, Robin Renee, 47, 224 Highland Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Miller, Angelica Marie, 27, 237 Cude Road, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without a license, headlights, no insurance.
Morris, Robert Ryan Allen, 23, 2260 Cash Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, windshields and windshield wipers.