Tuesday, Oct. 22
Tommy Randle Hopkins, 46, of 437 Frontier Trail, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Marcella Dian Mcree, 24, of 1386 U.S. Highway 41 N., No. E5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with forgery and a probation violation.
Brenda White Wyatt, 59, of 307F Knight Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence act.
Jill Elizabeth Jackson, 47, of 157 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to yield and suspended license.
Javonte Ramon Williams, 26, of 105 Havenwood Lane, Covington, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Edward Dewayne Brown, 55, of 597 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Russell Eugene Brown, 66, of 1618 Nickleville Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Tommy Lamar Hudson, 70, of 798 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in original container and theft by shoplifting.
Bradley Dewayne Kerr, 35, of 1171 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Obstructing or hindering person making emergency call, reckless conduct and simply assault — family violence.
Charlene M. Crocker, 57, of 404 Woods Road N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Kathy S. Highfield, 63, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.