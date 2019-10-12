Tuesday, Sept. 8
Gregory Brian Boozer, 36, of 448 Price Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree and simple assault — both with family violence designations.
Lovelly Madridano Cowley, 34, of 130 Doube Tree Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Johnny Dewayne Howell, 1921 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court.
Curtis Tyrone Hunt, 55, of 1083 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended.
Courtney Dane Kittle, 42, of 371 Highway 411 N.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Jennifer Lynn Franklin, 24, of 389 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Barbara Dorthia Barnes, 31, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
Albert Craig Hawkins, 54, of 117 Windy Hill Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.
Lester Oswaldo Lopez, 22, of 235 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Ryan Matthew Mashburn, 22, of 1960 Highway 41 South, Lot 7, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, statutory rape and bond surrender.
Louise Elizabeth Taggart, 36, of 6594 Highway 11, Rising Fawn, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Misty Dawn Taylor, 42, of 358 Pine Crest Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Luke Warner, 36, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant for suspended license.