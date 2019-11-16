Tuesday, Nov. 12
James Weston Collis, 44, of 2385 Red Bone Ridge Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of reckless conduct and four counts of simple assault.
David Fitzgerald Hall, 54, of Fort Oglethorpe, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charge: criminal trespass and obstruction).
Robert Lee Smallwood, 30, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a drug court sanction.
Tonya Jeanene Thomas, 49, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Chandler David Moore, 24, of 1833 Broad River Road, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (98 mph in a 70 mph).
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Eric Jerome Townsend, 35, of 607 School St., Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with failure to report accident with injury/death/damage and hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident.
Tammy Ann Hall, 54, of 4952 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of methamphetamine and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of oxycodone.
Jennifer Lynn Walraven, 54, of 677 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.