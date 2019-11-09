Tuesday, Nov. 5
Steven Ezquil Almodova, 22, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Brett Madison Cochran, 38, of 160 Lilac Way, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers.
Floyd Franklin Gentry Jr., 47, of 345 Nelson Lake Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault — family violence.
Kamie Danielle Miller, 41, of 1018 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers.
Summer Nicole Rhodes, 18, of 196 Highland Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery — family violence.
Sara Juanita Turbeville, 35, of 772 Old Highway 41 N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Donald Edward Williams, 46, of 124 Elm St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI drugs, driving in gore, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop for stop sign, failure to use signal, fleeing or attempting to elude, following too closely, maximum limits, passing on shoulder and reckless driving.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Daniel Lee Barta, 36, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Matthew Terell Bray, 33, of 155-A John White Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.
Vanshawn Cotton, 22, of 313 Phippen Road, Dania, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on roadways laned for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude, following too closely, improper lane change, license to be carried and exhibited, maximum limits, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs violation, tail light violation, safety belt violation, vehicles approaching or entering intersection and vehicles to drive on the right side of the road.
Lisa Michelle Fox, 54, of 1261 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Jonathan Max Holt, 52, of 289 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Connie Annette Morgan, 51, of 1792 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.