The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Nov. 19
Matthew Danis Adams, 36, of 126 McHendly Drive Southwest, Lot 63, Rome, arrested and charged with bench warrant and probation violation.
Robert Allen Bost, 32, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gregory James Brock, 34, of 4329 Rocky Face, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nathan William Brooks, 27, of 158 Greystone Drive Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Antwon Depaul Brown, 28, of 1347 Redmond Circle Northwest, Rome, arrested and charged with license required.
Tina Marie Coggins, 32, of 938 Slate Mine Road, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and held for Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Tammy Lynn Davis, 55, of 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged for bench warrant.
Jason Freeman Draper, 48, of 909 W. Woodruff, Toledo, Ohio, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Francisco Gualina-Yaxcal, 42, of 1913 Alton St., Charleston, South Carolina, arrested and housed for no valid driver’s license.
Dennis Ronald Kinsey, 60, of 120 Pocket Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Austin Taylor Lang, 28, of 120 Pathfinder Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Daniel Edward Nix, 44, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public indecency.
Christopher Howard Pack, 19, of 288 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Deshawn Anthony Reese, 28, of 5822 Spring Hollow Drive, Toledo, Ohio, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Jason Alexis Rowland, 34, of 742 U.S. 53, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Latoya Tamara Taylor, 36, of 1245 E. 170th, Cleveland, Ohio, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Brandon Lloyd White, 27, of 953 Washington St., Atlanta, arrested and charged with burglary.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 26, of 1507 Church St., Marietta, arrested by PRO and charged with possession of a controlled substance IV and probation violation.
Kenneth Todd Woodring, 52, of 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery for family violence.
Stacey Jimmy Silvers, 48, of 586 Miller Loop Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Sean Michael Ellefson, 47, of 1418 U.S. 411, Cartersville, arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.
Corey Lamont Lawrence, 44, of 506 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with public drunkenness.
Bradley Scott McDaniel, 31, of 75 Hancock Mountain Trail, Waleska, arrested and charged with driving without license, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for stop sign, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer and reckless driving.
Ruthann Grace Newport, 38, of 334 Beamer Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jason Scott Norden, 31, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary.
Adrian Tredaro Slater, 40, of 1347 Ling Drive, Austell, arrested by MCCD and charged with less than an ounce of marijuana, notice of change of address or name and possession of Schedule I.
Lance Allen Tofte, 56, of 7753 U.S. 27, Trion, arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Haley Sloane Tyler, 30, of 269 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two accounts of theft by shoplifting.
Justin Chase Williams, 21, of 252 Langston Road, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Dale Edward Woody, 53, of 106 Rips Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Chanc Lee Clayton, 29, of 396 Linda Lane, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, expired drugs and following too closely.
Rene Eleazar Fernandez, 17, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.