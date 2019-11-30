Monday, Nov. 25
Kelly Denise Abney, 38, of 382 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ronald Edward Barker, 35, of 319 Teague Drive, Canton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Malanie Jane Sudberry, 18, of 319 Covey Rise Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of bond.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Victor Raymundo Garcia, 20, of 207 Parker Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear, suspended license and a tag light violation.
Tramaine Mykel Higginbotham, 30, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana, no license and a probation violation (original charge: sale of methamphetamine).
Connie Lisa Mulkey, 53, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 2-I, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary.
Robert Lee Smallwood, 30, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a drug court sanction.
James M. Williams, 46, of 228 Bayview Lane N.W., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, following too closely and hit and run.
Skylor Aubrey Blaze Williams, 26, of 774 Hilly City Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Lason Alexander Crowder, 29, of 210 James St. N.W., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, false imprisonment and interference with a 911 call.
Natasha Faye George, 32, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Shawn Lee Hall, 17, of 126 Harmony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Brandon Labrone Logan, 17, of 126 Harmony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Donny Everett Medlin Jr., 31, of 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, maximum limits (110 in 55 mph) and reckless driving.
Tasha Denae Pack, 32, of 8086 Red Bud Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal attempt.
Brandon Lamar Pierce, 21, of 842 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to maintain lane, hit and run, no proof of insurance, open container, registration suspended and use of a license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Miguel Jose Pavon, 18, of 108 Larkspur Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license and suspended or revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits (70 in 35 mph).
Michael Jason Teague, 46, of Owens Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing communications and stalking — family violence.
Cindy Melissa Villatoro, 18, of 151 Sonora Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with failure to maintain lane and hit and run.